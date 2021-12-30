SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC has 10-game winning streak snapped in men's basketball

RCTC men's basketball results

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 30, 2021 03:05 PM
ROSEMOUNT — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team had its 10-game winning streak snapped with a 96-65 loss to North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday.

The lost occurred in the first round of the DCTC Classic. NDSCS, which led 53-25 at the half, is a Division I scholarship junior college team which is 14-1 and ranked in the D-I polls.

"We looked like we were in cement the first half coming off Christmas break," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. LaPlante had posted his 500th career win at RCTC in the previous games for the Yellowjackets, prior to their holiday break.

NDSCS was 14-for-28 from the 3-point line, made 18 of 21 free throws and held a 36-24 rebounding advantage.

The Yellowjackets were 26-for-59 from the field and 11-for-14 at the line. But they were just 4-for-16 from 3-point range.

Peyton Dunham led RCTC with 15 points. Keivonte Watts had 12 points and four rebounds while Quentin Williams had 10 points and four rebounds.

The Yellowjackets (10-2) will face tourney host Dakota County Technical College, another scholarship team, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Inver Hills Community College.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
