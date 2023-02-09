RCTC has five players score in double figures in comeback win over Riverland

AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College had a huge second half to rally past Riverland Community College 85-73 in men's junior college basketball on Wednesday.

The visiting Yellowjackets trailed 36-32 at the break before going on a 53-37 run in the second half.

RCTC had five players score in double figures, including four starters. The Yellowjackets have now won four of their last five games.

The win keeps RCTC (15-6 overall) in contention for a division title as the Yellowjackets are 6-3 and tied for first in the South Division of the MCAC. Riverland drops to 15-10, 6-4 in division play.

Kameron Givens led the way for RCTC with 20 points and he chipped in with six rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Peyton Dunham and Jacob Lotz had 15 points each for RCTC and Lotz had five rebounds. Quincy Burland came off the bench to score 13 points and snare three steals while Quest McCrimon had 12 points and four rebounds.

"Offensively we had a huge second half led by Givens, Burland, Dunham and McCrimmon," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

RCTC, which defeated Riverland 64-58 earlier in the season, shot a sizzling 57.1% from the floor (28-for-49) and was also 24-for-30 at the line.

Terry Moye came off the bench to score a game-high 27 points for Riverland and he was 7-for-10 from 3-point range.

"We had some good moments defensively in this game," LaPlante said.

RCTC plays a key division game at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday.

RCTC/Riverland boxscore