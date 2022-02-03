SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC hits from long range in bombing WTC

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team, led by the efficient shooting of Devyn Frye, ran off with an easy win over Western Technical College.

Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 02, 2022 10:26 PM
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Devyn Frye had 27 points and Keivonte Watts 20 in the Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team’s 86-71 win over Western Technical College on Wednesday.

Nick Pepin added 12 points off the bench for the Yellowjackets, who improve to 9-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 19-4 overall.

RCTC led 44-30 at intermission. The Yellowjackets shot 40% from 3-point range and overall. Frye was 4-for-7 on treys.

“We had a quality game out of our backcourt of Watts, Frye, (Quest) McCrimmon and Nick Pepin,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “Max Hammond (nine points) gave us a nice spark off the bench.”

