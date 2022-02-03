RCTC hits from long range in bombing WTC
The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team, led by the efficient shooting of Devyn Frye, ran off with an easy win over Western Technical College.
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Devyn Frye had 27 points and Keivonte Watts 20 in the Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team’s 86-71 win over Western Technical College on Wednesday.
Nick Pepin added 12 points off the bench for the Yellowjackets, who improve to 9-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 19-4 overall.
RCTC led 44-30 at intermission. The Yellowjackets shot 40% from 3-point range and overall. Frye was 4-for-7 on treys.
“We had a quality game out of our backcourt of Watts, Frye, (Quest) McCrimmon and Nick Pepin,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “Max Hammond (nine points) gave us a nice spark off the bench.”
The Boilermakers shot 55.6 percent from the field in an 88-73 victory at the Barn.
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team shot just 19% from the field in the first half but still won by 18 points.
After two-plus seasons as a backup goaltender, with no extended playing time in sight, Justen Close was thrust into the Minnesota Gophers’ starters role a month ago. His success has come in part due to his universal respect from his teammates.
Hubbard was a big part of last season’s Minnesota team, starting 16 games and averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.