RCTC hits from long range in bombing WTC

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Devyn Frye had 27 points and Keivonte Watts 20 in the Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team’s 86-71 win over Western Technical College on Wednesday.

Nick Pepin added 12 points off the bench for the Yellowjackets, who improve to 9-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 19-4 overall.

RCTC led 44-30 at intermission. The Yellowjackets shot 40% from 3-point range and overall. Frye was 4-for-7 on treys.

“We had a quality game out of our backcourt of Watts, Frye, (Quest) McCrimmon and Nick Pepin,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “Max Hammond (nine points) gave us a nice spark off the bench.”

