Sports | College

RCTC hosts Central Lakes in homecoming game

RCTC will look to get back on the winning track as the Yellowjackets host Central Lakes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium.

DERICO-RCTC-FOOOTBALL.DUP-1850.jpg
RCTC’s Alex Derico, left, and Diego Muniz (99) try to take down Vermillion’s Ramon Coleman Jr. (4) during the Yellowjackets' season opener. Derico had 21 tackles and 2.5 sack last week in a 29-23 loss to Itasca. RCTC will host Central Lakes at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the team's homecoming game. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 10, 2021 01:35 PM
Central Lakes at RCTC

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Records: RCTC is 1-1, Central Lakes is 0-2.

Last game: RCTC dropped a 29-23 contest to Itasca. Central Lakes lost 28-14 to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.

Last meeting: RCTC defeated Central Lakes 41-7 during the 2019 season.

Central Lake notes: The Raiders have struggled on offense with just 22 points in two games. They have allowed 23.5 points a game. The offense has struggled to run the ball (just 35.5 yards per game), but has moved the ball very well through the air (297.5 yards per game). Matt Torres has passed for 440 yards with two TDs and four interceptions while completing 43.9 percent of his passes. Ethan Guerra has averaged 39 yards on four catches while Paul Meyer (35.7) and Tucker Schultz (31.3) have both averaged more than 30 yards on three catches. The defense has allowed 448 yards per game, including 362.5 per game passing.

Lozoya mug shot.jpg
Israel Lozoya

RCTC notes: This is RCTC's homecoming game. Israel "Speedy" Lozoya, a Mayo grad, earned Division III NJCAA Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for 160 yards on just seven carries last week, including electric TD runs of 57 and 95 yards. RCTC RB Dylan Ingram had earned the honor in Week One when he rushed for 147 yards and 5 TDs. RCTC is looking to get its passing game going. The Yellowjackets have averaged 241 yards a game rushing, but just 121.5 passing. Billy Maples (14-for-25, 189 yards, one TD) and Justin Lynn (10-for-21, 54 yards, one TD, one interception) has split time at QB. The RCTC defense has allowed 477.5 yards a game, including 349 a game passing. Alex Derico had 21 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, last week to spark the defense while Jahliq Powell had 13 tackles. Head coach Derrick Hintz was unable to be at last week's game and is expected to return against Central Lakes. With last week's loss, RCTC dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in the Division III national poll.

Up next: RCTC begins a stretch of playing four of their final games on the road when the Yellowjackets play at Mesabi Range at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com

