RCTC improves to 15-6 with victory in volleyball

La CROSSE, Wis. — Rochester Community and Technical College improved to 15-6 this season in junior college volleyball as it rolled to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Western Technical College on Wednesday night.

Kennedy Hady led the Yellowjackets with 10 kills and 12 digs while Alexis Simpson had eight kills and five ace serves.

Triniti Gbala had seven kills while Chelsea Lasker collected 28 set assists and Kiley Nihart had nine digs.

RCTC, ranked No. 9 among NJCAA Division III teams, is now 9-1 in the South Division of the MCAC. Western Tech falls to 4-7-1 overall and 3-6 in league play.

The Yellowjackets brace for a busy home stretch as they will host four matches in six days. The stretch begins with a 6:30 p.m. match Friday against Minnesota State-Fergus Falls followed by a noon Saturday contest against Minnesota West.

