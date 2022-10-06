We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Thursday, October 6

Sports | College
RCTC improves to 15-6 with victory in volleyball

No. 6 Yellowjackets sweep past Western Tech 3-0.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 06, 2022 03:09 PM
La CROSSE, Wis. — Rochester Community and Technical College improved to 15-6 this season in junior college volleyball as it rolled to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Western Technical College on Wednesday night.

Kennedy Hady led the Yellowjackets with 10 kills and 12 digs while Alexis Simpson had eight kills and five ace serves.

Triniti Gbala had seven kills while Chelsea Lasker collected 28 set assists and Kiley Nihart had nine digs.

RCTC, ranked No. 9 among NJCAA Division III teams, is now 9-1 in the South Division of the MCAC. Western Tech falls to 4-7-1 overall and 3-6 in league play.

The Yellowjackets brace for a busy home stretch as they will host four matches in six days. The stretch begins with a 6:30 p.m. match Friday against Minnesota State-Fergus Falls followed by a noon Saturday contest against Minnesota West.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
