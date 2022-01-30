SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC improves to 17-4 with narrow win over Ridgewater

Keivonte Watts had 26 points and five rebounds to help RCTC rally for 65-59 victory

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 29, 2022 10:55 PM
Rochester Community and Technical College used a strong defensive effort and overcame a slow start to slip past Ridgewater College 65-59 in men's junior college basketball on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets are now 7-1 in the Southern Division of the MCAC and 17-4 overall.

Keivonte Watts had 26 points and five rebounds as RCTC rallied from a slim 31-28 deficit at the half.

"It was not a good day offensively for us but luckily we played a solid defensive game," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Quest McCrimmon had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals for RCTC while Rochester's Peyton Dunham came off the bench to score nine points and haul down 14 rebounds. Dunham helped the Yellowjackets dominate the boards 49-31. Quentin Williams and Helder Semedo both had nine rebounds.

"Quest McCrimmon had a good all-round game and Peyton Dunham was very active rebounding and hustling," LaPlante said.

RCTC plays at Western Technical College in LaCrosse, Wis., on Wednesday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
