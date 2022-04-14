RCTC improves winning streak to nine straight in softball

The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team ran its winning streak to nine games on Wednesday with a pair of victories against Minnesota West Technical and Community College.

The host Yellowjackets posted 2-0 and 13-5 wins at the RCTC bubble.

Bella Mehrkens tossed a three-hit shutout in the opener and she struck out 11.

Kelsey Grunewald and Jamee Norlund both drove in a run for the Yellowackets while Isabelle Hahn scored both of the team's runs. Abigail Scanlan and Journey Smith each went 2-for-4.

In the nightcap, Smith went 3-for-4 with a double for RCTC. Hahn, Alison Narveson and winning pitcher Tarrin Stephans all went 2-for-3. Hahn had three RBIs and Narveson drove in two runs as RCTC won in five innings. Grunewald went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI while Norlund hit a double and drove in two runs and Payton Fox had a triple and two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets are now 17-13 and 8-0 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. RCTC will host Anoka-Ramsey Community College in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday.