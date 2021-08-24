RCTC itching to play football after a year off

Last fall the season was called off due to COVID-19. Now the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjackets are ready for some football.

RCTC and the rest of the teams in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference are ready to return to action as the league begins play on Saturday. All the teams in the MCAC, including RCTC, have questions heading into the season. The Yellowjackets open with a home game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Vermilion.

"COVID has really turned things upside down," RCTC coach Derrick Hintz said. "Guys coming in out of shape, a lot of unknowns. And we don't know what the rest of the league has because nobody's talking."

Hintz is in his 19th season coaching football at RCTC and the sixth as the head coach, which has been split over two stints.

"We've got talent, we've just got to put it together," Hintz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC has 19 players back who were on the roster when the team last played in 2019. Another 20 players practiced with the team in 2020.

"I told the guys 'Full love to the guys who played in 2019 because you guys stuck this thing out,'" Hintz said. "And even the guys who came in 2020 and stuck it out."

RCTC has won a league-high 21 state championships, but will be looking for its first title since 2016. The Yellowjackets will have about 70 players on their roster. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the team heading into the season.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Justin Lynn returns after being the starter and having a stellar 2019 season. He earned NJCAA National Player of the Week honors for a game in which he threw for 485 yards and seven touchdowns. He will have plenty of competition, however. Sophomore Billy Maples was a Division I recruit and is making a bid to be the starter.

"It's a dogfight between those two," Hintz said.

Cavin Russell and Zachary Cowan are also in the mix for playing time.

"I think we're solid and we're deep, too," Hintz said. "We have four quarterbacks who could win us a championship."

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC's Israel Lozoya (28), a Mayo grad, led the Yellowjackets in rushing in 2019 season. Lozoya returns to play for RCTC this season after the 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19. Post Bulletin file photo

RUNNING BACK

Rochester Mayo grad Israel "Speedy" Lozoya returns after leading the team in rushing in 2019. Lozoya is a big-play back who is always a threat to score anytime he touches the ball.

"Running back and quarterback are a strength from experience," Hintz said.

Dylan Ingram, Gage Horning of South St. Paul High School and Moses Hancock of White Bear Lake are also in the mix for playing time. Ingram is a Division I recruit and Horning played for RCTC in 2019.

WIDE RECEIVER

RCTC will run a spread offense and that could mean a lot of playing time for a lot of different receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I thought that was going to be a strength, but now I don't know," Hintz said. "We've had a lot of injuries, a lot of illness."

Damario Richards returns from 2019 and Yaach Chuol of Coon Rapids was with the team in 2020. Darrius Washington, Stephen Lewis, Amonte Young and Brayden Crotz have all shown promise, as have several others who joined the team during training camp. Crotz is injured and could miss six to eight weeks. Century grad Yahye Ali is also on the squad.

"We've got numbers, so if we ever get everybody healthy, we're deep," Hintz said.

RCTC might not play a true tight end in the spread offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE

"The offensive line is always a work in progress," Hintz said.

Tristan Bryant (6-4, 302) played on the line in 2019 while Felix Foucher (6-0, 390) and Trey Scruggs (6-0, 285) were both in the program in 2020. Jeno Calvin of Preston and Jahrese Adeagbo of St. Paul are also in the mix for playing time.

"We're thinner than we're used to, but we'll be two deep," Hintz said.

KICKER/PUNTER

The Yellowjackets have two strong place-kickers in Southland grad Ethan Forthun and Mick Kiernan.

"It's a battle right now," Hintz said. "They're both darn good. Mick and Ethan are about as solid kickers as I've had here in a while."

Defensive back Joseph Tarnue could also emerge as the punter.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Diego Muniz, who played in 2019, and mammoth Johnathan Douglas (6-2, 395) are expected to anchor the defensive line. Jerimiah Boyle was on the team in 2019, when he moved from the offensive to the defensive line. Jake Carmichael was with the squad in 2020.

"We're very aggressive on defense and that's going to be a strength for us this year," Hintz said.

LINEBACKER

There are some experienced players at linebacker as Alex Derico, Malachi Mitchell of Golden Valley and Asa Cummings of Mayo were with the program in 2020. Conner Loy has been one of the top newcomers at the position.

"We're pretty solid at linebacker," Hintz said.

DEFENSIVE BACK

This is other position with experience and potential. Labasse Traore of Brooklyn Park, DeLeon Gardner of Minneapolis and Jastin Butts-Dugar all played on the team in 2019 while Joseph Tarnue of Osseo and Shan Fiorenza were with the squad in 2020. Markeece Brown is among the top newcomers.

"We have good guys, they just have to learn the system," Hintz said. "It's a brand new system."

RCTC SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 — Vermilion, 3 p.m.

Sept. 4 — Itasca, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 — Central Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 — at Mesabi Range, 3 p.m.

Sept. 25 — at Minnesota West, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 — Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 — at N.D. State College of Science, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Vermilion, 3 p.m.