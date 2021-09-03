RCTC looks to continue strong start, will host Itasca on Saturday

Itasca at RCTC

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Records: RCTC is 1-0, Itasca is 1-0.

Last game: RCTC opened its season with a 55-34 win over Vermilion. Itasca opened with a 19-8 win over Central Lakes.

Last meeting: Itasca defeated RCTC twice during the 2019 season, 32-28 during the regular season and 53-24 in the MCAC state quarterfinals.

Itasca notes: The Vikings rolled up 453 yards of offense in their season opener, 346 passing and 107 rushing. They allowed 353 yards, 282 passing and 71 rushing, but gave up just eight points. Itasca was very efficient with its passing attack in the opener, completing 33 of 44 passes for a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. "They always play us tough, even when we've had really, really good teams," RCTC coach Derrick Hintz said. Hintz said the Vikings are "very athletic."

RCTC notes: The Yellowjackets scored 55 points and rolled up 435 yards on offense. RCTC has to brace for a strong passing attack after allowing 362 yards passing in the opener. Two Yellowjackets earned MCAC Player of the Week honors for their performance last week. Running back Dylan Ingram was the Offensive Player of the Week as he rushed for 147 yards on 20 carries and five touchdowns against Vermilion. Ethan Forthun, a Southland grad, was the Special Teams Player of the Week. He was 2-for-3 kicking field goals and 4-for-4 on PAT tries for 10 points scored. Hintz said he will stick with rotating his skill-position players. Israel "Speedy" Loyoza also excelled at running back last week with 133 yards rushing on 15 carries. QBs Justin Lynn, the starter, and Billy Maples both completed seven passes and threw for one TD. LB Connor Loy had 10 tackles last week while Markeece Brown and Joseph Tarnue both had interceptions. Yaach Chuol also excelled on special teams as he had a 52-yard kickoff return that lead to a TD and returned a punt for 23 yards. HIntz said the Yellowjackets had a number of "bumps and bruises" from the first game, but no serious injuries.

Up next: RCTC will host Central Lakes at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

-- Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com