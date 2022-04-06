RCTC loses two to Itasca at Crossover Tournament

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team concluded the Crossover Tournament with a 2-2 record after suffering a pair of losses on Monday.

RCTC opened the tourney with two wins over Mesabi Range. On Monday, Itasca Community College posted 13-12 and 6-3 wins over the Yellowjackets with both games going seven innings.

Itsaca overcame a 12-10 deficit in the opener with three runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the victory.

Daniel Wensloff hit a triple and drove in three runs for Itasca. No stats were available for RCTC.

In the second game, Avery Liestman pitched a five-hitter and struck out eight to pitch Itasca to victory. Wensloff again hit a triple and drove in three runs.

Will Pacheco went 3-for-4 with a run scored for RCTC, Yanseph Llanos went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Zebastian Bolduc drove in a pair of runs.

RCTC (7-9) was scheduled to host the St. Mary's junior varsity on Wednesday, but that game has been canceled. The Yellowjackets will play a doubleheader at Century College beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.