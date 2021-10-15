RCTC maneuvers for playoff positioning

The Rochester Community and Technical College football team wraps up its regular season at Vermilion on Saturday. A victory will assure the Yellowjackets of a first-round playoff game at home in the MCAC state quarterfinals on Oct. 24.

Here's a look at Saturday's matchup:

RCTC at Vermilion

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, in Ely.

Records: RCTC is 4-3, Vermilion is 2-5 .

Last game: RCTC lost to North Dakota College of Science 30-13. Vermilion lost to Central Lakes 42-6.

Last meeting: The two teams meet in this year's season opener and RCTC outscored Vermilion 55-34.

Vermilion notes: The Ironmen enter having lost four of their last five games. They have averaged 213 yards a game passing, and they threw for more than 400 in the first meeting against RCTC. QB Dontrail Sessions passed for 302 yards and four TDs in the first meeting while Terrence Isaac Jr. had 201 receiving yards and a TD and Justin Williams had 95 receiving yards and a TD. After a strong start, the offense has averaged just 11.3 points over the past three games. The defense has struggled as it allows a 38.3 points and 359.7 yards per game. The unit gave up 434 yards of offense to RCTC in the first meeting, including 305 on the ground.

Conner Loy

RCTC notes: In the regular-season finale, this is a pivotal game for the Yellowjackets in terms of playoff seeding. RCTC is currently tied with Central Lakes and Minnesota State-Fergus Falls for third in the eight-team MCAC standings as each team has a 3-3 division mark. RCTC has beaten both teams and will be assured a third-place division finish with a win and a first-round home playoff game on Oct. 24. A loss could drop RCTC to fifth in the division and a first-round road game. Dylan Ingram had a huge contest when the Yellowjackets beat Vermilion to open the season as he rushed for 147 yards and five touchdowns. Ingram (594 yards, 4.5 average, 8 TDs) has to carry the running load with Israel "Speedy" Lozoya (540 yards, 8.2 average, 4 TDs) out for the season with a knee injury. Billy Maples (744 yards passing, 7 TDs, 2 ints.) and Justin Lynn (466 yards, 4 TDs, 2 ints.) both threw a touchdown pass in the first win over Vermilion. Despite last week's loss, RCTC LB Conner Loy was the Division III Defensive Player of the Week for making 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss against NDSCS. Pass defense continues to be a trouble spot for the Yellowjackets as they allow 281 yards per game through the air. Vermilion passed for 426 yards in the first meeting. CB Joseph Tarnue leads the team with 3 interceptions.

Up next: RCTC will play in the MCAC state quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct. 24 .

— Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com