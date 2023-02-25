99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
RCTC men advance to region semifinals with victory

The Yellowjackets beat Itasca 82-66 in Region XIII quarterfinal play and are now two wins away from a national berth. They face Anoka-Ramsey in the region semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday.

By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 11:18 PM

COON RAPIDS — Rochester Community and Technical College had five players score in double figures as it defeated Itasca Community College 82-66 in the Region XIII Tournament quarterfinals on Friday in junior college men's basketball.

The Yellowjackets, the No. 1 seed from the South, will face host Anoka-Ramsey Community College, the No. 3 seed from the South, in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to Sunday's title game.

Jacob Lotz led a balanced RCTC attack with 19 points as he shot 8-for-10 from the floor and was 3-for-4 at the line.

Kameron Givens had 16 points for RCTC (18-7) and he added six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Peyton Dunham had 14 points and seven rebounds.

A pair of reserves also scored in double figures for RCTC as Quincy Burland had 13 points and seven rebounds while Blue Smaller chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Andre Crockett had eight rebounds as the Yellowjackets dominated the boards 51-27. RCTC made 52.9% of its shots while Itasca (12-18) shot just 32.3% from the field.

The Yellowjackets and Anoka-Ramsey played twice during the regular season and they split a pair of games. RCTC won 77-63 and lost 97-90.

RCTC/Itasca boxscore

REGION XIII TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals, Friday Feb. 24

St. Cloud Tech 67, Rainy River 62

Mesabi Range 74, Riverland 52

Anoka-Ramsey 65, Central Lakes 62

RCTC 82, Itasca 66

Semifinals, Saturday Feb. 25

No. 4S St. Cloud Tech (13-8) vs. No. 3N Mesabi Range (18-9) 2 p.m.

No. 3S Anoka-Ramsey (13-10) vs. No. 1S RCTC (18-7), 4 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday Feb. 26

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
