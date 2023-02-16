RCTC men avenge earlier loss, knock off Anoka-Ramsey

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team enacted some revenge on Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets (16-7, 7-4) avenged in earlier defeat to Anoka-Ramsey Community College, picking up a 77-65 win at home.

RCTC recieved a game-high 19 points off the bench from Quincy Burland, who was 8-for-9 from the free throw line in addition to six rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes of action. Peyton Dunham finished with a game-besst 14 rebounds to go along with eight points, while Kameron Givens led the starting five with 18 points.

The RCTC defense held Anoka-Ramsey to just 34.9% from the field.

"A big win for us," coach Brian LaPlante said. "We had numerous outstanding performances: Givens, Burland and Dunham."