99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC men avenge earlier loss, knock off Anoka-Ramsey

Quincy Burland finished with a game-high 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench to lead the Yellowjackets.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 10:37 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team enacted some revenge on Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets (16-7, 7-4) avenged in earlier defeat to Anoka-Ramsey Community College, picking up a 77-65 win at home.

RCTC recieved a game-high 19 points off the bench from Quincy Burland, who was 8-for-9 from the free throw line in addition to six rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes of action. Peyton Dunham finished with a game-besst 14 rebounds to go along with eight points, while Kameron Givens led the starting five with 18 points.

The RCTC defense held Anoka-Ramsey to just 34.9% from the field.

"A big win for us," coach Brian LaPlante said. "We had numerous outstanding performances: Givens, Burland and Dunham."

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Madsen 1.jpg
College
Former Mayo basketball star Gabe Madsen's big adventure landed him in a beautiful place
Rochester Mayo graduate Gabe Madsen stepped away from basketball for one season. But he's been back the last two years, and is now better and happier than ever at the University of Utah.
February 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
clara billings
College
Clara Billings’ competitive fire, ignited at Lourdes, is showing at Gustavus Adolphus
"I'm going to always give 110% and work my butt off," former Lourdes girls hockey star Clara Billings said, "because I want everyone else to do the same."
February 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_8899.JPG
College
Katie Eidem, now a pro, as driven as ever in track and field
Century and Arizona State University graduate Katie Eidem has turned professional in track and field and has big aspirations.
February 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC women sprint past Anoka to move to 21-0
February 15, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SPORTS-CMP-MICHSTATE-SHOOTING-SPORTS-GET
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers game at Michigan State won’t be played Wednesday after shooting
February 14, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers keep it close, but fall to Iowa for eighth straight loss
February 12, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bakery Flats 1.jpg
Local
Bakery Flats zoning change sees Rochester Planning Commission support
February 15, 2023 07:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Lourdes, Waseca boys hockey
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Waseca boys hockey on Feb. 15, 2023
February 15, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Cardiac Arrest Procedure
Health
Mayo Clinic teams, first responders introduce new protocol for cardiac arrest patients
February 15, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
David Ray Collier
Local
Suspect fires gun during hotel arrest, Rochester police say
February 15, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson