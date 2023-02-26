RCTC men beat Anoka-Ramsey to reach region title game

COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team has reached the Region XIII Tournament championship game.

The Yellowjackets got there after beating Anoka-Ramsey Community College 72-65 in overtime in the region semifinals on Saturday.

RCTC came in as the No. 1 seed from the South Division, Anoka-Ramsey No. 3.

RCTC, which has won six of its last seven games and is 19-7 overall, plays North Division champion Mesabi-Range at Anoka-Ramsey at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for the Region XIII title, the winner advancing to nationals.

RCTC and Anoka-Ramsey went into overtime tied at 59. The Yellowjackets then outscored A-R 13-6 in the extra session.

RCTC got a huge game from sophomore guard Kameron Givens. The DeLaSalle High School graduate finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham also has a great performance, with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals. Nobody else from RCTC hit double figures in scoring.

The Yellowjackers won despite shooting just 14% from 3-point distance (2-for-14). They outrebounded Anoka-Ramsey 44-30. Both teams had 21 turnovers.

Mesabi-Range beat St. Cloud Technical and Community College 87-75 in the other semifinal game.

RCTC beat Mesabi-Range 86-77 in the teams’ only other meeting this season, on Dec. 10.

Complete box score: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/mbkb/2022-23/boxscores/20230225_phbh.xml?view=boxscore