99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC men beat Anoka-Ramsey to reach region title game

Rochester Community and Technical College got a 30-point outburst from Kameron Givens and beat Anoka-Ramsey in overtime in the Region XIII men's basketball semifinals.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 25, 2023 09:39 PM

COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team has reached the Region XIII Tournament championship game.

The Yellowjackets got there after beating Anoka-Ramsey Community College 72-65 in overtime in the region semifinals on Saturday.

RCTC came in as the No. 1 seed from the South Division, Anoka-Ramsey No. 3.

Also Read
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC women's basketball team plays in the Region XIIIA Tournament beginning Saturday in Coon Rapids.
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC men's basketball team.jpg
College
RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament
A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC men's basketball team plays in the Region XIII Tournament beginning Friday in Coon Rapids.
February 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
ac9dd4535955fbb34becbdb311c55e1a.jpg
College
College wrestling: Six southeastern Minnesota natives having success at the collegiate level
A number of former area high school wrestling standouts, including Kasson-Mantorville's Patrick Kennedy and Bennett Berge, have had stellar college seasons.
February 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

RCTC, which has won six of its last seven games and is 19-7 overall, plays North Division champion Mesabi-Range at Anoka-Ramsey at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for the Region XIII title, the winner advancing to nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC and Anoka-Ramsey went into overtime tied at 59. The Yellowjackets then outscored A-R 13-6 in the extra session.

RCTC got a huge game from sophomore guard Kameron Givens. The DeLaSalle High School graduate finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham also has a great performance, with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals. Nobody else from RCTC hit double figures in scoring.

The Yellowjackers won despite shooting just 14% from 3-point distance (2-for-14). They outrebounded Anoka-Ramsey 44-30. Both teams had 21 turnovers.

Mesabi-Range beat St. Cloud Technical and Community College 87-75 in the other semifinal game.

RCTC beat Mesabi-Range 86-77 in the teams’ only other meeting this season, on Dec. 10.

Complete box score: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/mbkb/2022-23/boxscores/20230225_phbh.xml?view=boxscore

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska
College
Men’s basketball: Nebraska sends Minnesota to 12th straight loss
February 25, 2023 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 1 RCTC women easily advance to region championship game
February 25, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2023022421-26-360875.jpg
College
Mike Koster brings the power as Gophers' second-period special teams sink Buckeyes
February 24, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jack Homme and Owen Kelly of Century.jpg
Prep
This time Century over the top as Panthers claim Section 1AA swimming and diving team title
February 25, 2023 11:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1A individuals: Caledonia/Houston keeps momentum going, Chatfield and Dover-Eyota enjoy success
February 25, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AA individuals: Kasson-Mantorville wins seven titles, while Zumbrota-Mazeppa also has solid day
February 25, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
grumpy old men
Local
Local businesses, people thriving at the Grumpy Old Men Festival in Wabasha
February 25, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe