6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC men beat defending champs to reach national semifinals

Kameron Givens had 27 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead No. 10 seed RCTC past No. 2 Dallas-North Lake 73-63 on Thursday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
Today at 1:17 AM

HERKIMER, N.Y. — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team knocked off the defending champions to reach the semifinals of the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

The Yellowjackets, the No. 10 seed in the 12-team event, beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight day with a 73-63 victory over No. 2 Dallas-North Lake on Thursday.

"An incredible win vs. the defending national champions," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Also Read

RCTC trailed 32-30 at the half before outscoring the Blazers 43-31 in the second half for the win.

Kameron Givens had 15 of his 27 points in the second half to help spark the Yellowjackets. He also had six rebounds and six assists. Quincy Burland scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half. He chipped in with seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC held a narrow 60-56 lead with just over four minutes remaining when Givens scored on a layup. After a steal by Burland, Jacob Lotz had a rebound basket to extend the lead to eight.

With Just over 1:30 to go and RCTC still holding a 64-56 lead, Burland was fouled and made two free throws to extend the lead to 10.

Peyton Dunham, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Andre Crockett and Givens all hit two free throws in the closing minute to help seal the win.

"Kam Givens was outstanding as was Peyton's Dunham and Quincy Burland was clutch," LaPlante said. "We were great defensively."

Dallas entered the game outrebounding foes by an average of 19 per game. But RCTC held a 36-33 edge on the boards.

The Yellowjackets (22-7) will play in the national semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

RCTC boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
The 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers celebrate their victory against No. 2 seed Arizona on Thursday in Sacramento, California.
College
NCAA MEN'S TOURNAMENT: Princeton storms back to shock No. 2 seed Arizona
March 16, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, left, speaks with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensa during the Gophers’ Pro Day at Larson Football Performance Center in Minneapolis on March 15, 2023.
College
Vikings display their relationship with Gophers at UMN’s Pro Day
March 16, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
Division III NJCAA women's basketball national pairings
March 16, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
RCTC women's basketball
Prep
NJCAA women's basketball championships: RCTC shakes off slow start to advance to Friday's semifinals
March 17, 2023 12:05 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Photos: Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA boys basketball championship on March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Boys basketball: Peters' 3-pointer at the buzzer lifts P-E-M past Lake City in Section 1AA title gam
March 16, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Boys basketball: Spring Grove holds off hard-charging Goodhue to win Section 1A title
March 16, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck