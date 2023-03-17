RCTC men beat defending champs to reach national semifinals

HERKIMER, N.Y. — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team knocked off the defending champions to reach the semifinals of the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

The Yellowjackets, the No. 10 seed in the 12-team event, beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight day with a 73-63 victory over No. 2 Dallas-North Lake on Thursday.

"An incredible win vs. the defending national champions," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Also Read





RCTC trailed 32-30 at the half before outscoring the Blazers 43-31 in the second half for the win.

Kameron Givens had 15 of his 27 points in the second half to help spark the Yellowjackets. He also had six rebounds and six assists. Quincy Burland scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half. He chipped in with seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC held a narrow 60-56 lead with just over four minutes remaining when Givens scored on a layup. After a steal by Burland, Jacob Lotz had a rebound basket to extend the lead to eight.

With Just over 1:30 to go and RCTC still holding a 64-56 lead, Burland was fouled and made two free throws to extend the lead to 10.

Peyton Dunham, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Andre Crockett and Givens all hit two free throws in the closing minute to help seal the win.

"Kam Givens was outstanding as was Peyton's Dunham and Quincy Burland was clutch," LaPlante said. "We were great defensively."

Dallas entered the game outrebounding foes by an average of 19 per game. But RCTC held a 36-33 edge on the boards.

The Yellowjackets (22-7) will play in the national semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

RCTC boxscore