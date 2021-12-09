RCTC men blow past Luther College JV

The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 overall, getting there Wednesday with a 73-55 win over the Luther College junior varsity.

Quest McCrimmon had 16 points, Keivonte Watts 14 and Peyton Dunham 11 for the Yellowjackets,

“Keivonte Watts, Quest McCrimon and Peyton Dunham were all solid tonight and Nick Pepin (seven points, three assists) was a spark for us as well,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets shot 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point distance. Watts was 6-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-3 on treys. He also dished out six assists.

RCTC held an opponent under 60 points for the fifth time in seven game.

RCTC, ranked No. 6 among Division III men's junior college teams, has won its last six games.