SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC men blow past Luther College JV

Quest McCrimmon, Keivonte Watts and Peyton Dunham all hit double figures as the Rochester Community and Technical College won for the sixth straight time in men's basketball.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 08, 2021 09:57 PM
Share

The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 overall, getting there Wednesday with a 73-55 win over the Luther College junior varsity.

Quest McCrimmon had 16 points, Keivonte Watts 14 and Peyton Dunham 11 for the Yellowjackets,

“Keivonte Watts, Quest McCrimon and Peyton Dunham were all solid tonight and Nick Pepin (seven points, three assists) was a spark for us as well,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets shot 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point distance. Watts was 6-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-3 on treys. He also dished out six assists.

RCTC held an opponent under 60 points for the fifth time in seven game.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC, ranked No. 6 among Division III men's junior college teams, has won its last six games.

Related Topics: BASKETBALLROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
jea 5184 Gophers vs Illinois MBB
College
Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 76-53 home loss
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
January 04, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC.Hintz.dup.springball.photo
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Gophers men’s basketball won’t be scheduling games against upstart St. Thomas
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.
January 04, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press