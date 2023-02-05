RCTC men bounce back with solid win against St. Cloud

ROCHESTER — After absorbing a loss on Monday, the Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team bounced back nicely in beating St. Cloud Technical and Community College 71-48 on Saturday.

RCTC built a 36-21 halftime lead, then outscored St. Cloud by 12 points the rest of the way in lifting its record to 5-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 14-6 overall.

SCTCC is 6-3, 11-6.

Kameron Givens led RCTC with 18 points and four assists. Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham continued his excellent season with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Yellowjackets dominated the boards, outrebounding St. Cloud 41-23.

“That was a good bounce-back win for us,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “I felt we played two good halves. We got good play from numerous individuals.”

