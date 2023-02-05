99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC men bounce back with solid win against St. Cloud

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team got a well-rounded game from Parker Dunham and rolled to a 71-48 win Saturday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 09:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — After absorbing a loss on Monday, the Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team bounced back nicely in beating St. Cloud Technical and Community College 71-48 on Saturday.

RCTC built a 36-21 halftime lead, then outscored St. Cloud by 12 points the rest of the way in lifting its record to 5-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 14-6 overall.

SCTCC is 6-3, 11-6.

Also Read
BLOOMINGTON, IN - 2022.11.08 - Women’s Basketball vs. Vermont
College
John Marshall grad Lilly Meister has found a resoundingly winning home at Indiana
John Marshall graduate Lilly Meister is playing an important role on an Indiana University women's basketball team that is ranked fourth in the country.
February 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
College
8 southeastern Minnesotans making impact at top-10 college hockey programs
Eight former southeastern Minnesota hockey standouts are playing key roles for top-10 Division I college hockey teams this season.
January 30, 2023 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Marc Kjos.JPG
College
Kjos looking for one more milestone — a third national berth in men's basketball
Marc Kjos of Lake City recently became the first player in University of Jamestown history with career totals of more than 1,000 points and 400 assists in men's basketball.
January 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Kameron Givens led RCTC with 18 points and four assists. Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham continued his excellent season with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Yellowjackets dominated the boards, outrebounding St. Cloud 41-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was a good bounce-back win for us,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “I felt we played two good halves. We got good play from numerous individuals.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC women hold St. Cloud without a point in third quarter
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team completely overwhelmed St. Cloud Technical and Community College en route to a 94-31 win.
February 04, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 1 RCTC women beat ranked foe on the road
Olivia Christianson scored 24 points and Myia Ruzek added 20 to lead RCTC past No. 12 Western Technical College 86-52.
February 01, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ 35-point loss becomes Rutgers’ biggest win since joining Big Ten
Minnesota has lost 6 straight games, one behind the 7 consecutive defeats Richard Pitino’s last team at Minnesota suffered in February-March 2021.
February 01, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
gopherwomen11923.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers eager for a shot at another Top 10 team
The Gophers have lost two in a row and six of seven overall.
January 31, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press