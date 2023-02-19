99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

RCTC men close regular season with victory to capture division title

RCTC rolled past Minnesota West 114-61 to win the MCAC South Division title and earn a top seed in upcoming Region XIII Tournament.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 09:45 PM

ROCHESTER — After suffering a loss a week ago, the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team slipped to fourth place in a close MCAC South Division race. But a week later and after picking up two straight wins, RCTC has secured a division championship.

The Yellowjackets earned the South Division title with a 114-61 victory on Saturday over Minnesota West. RCTC (17-7 overall) finishes division play 8-4 and in a tie with Riverland Community College. RCTC claimed the division title on a tiebreaker. Two others teams finished 7-5.

The victory earns the Yellowjackets the top seed from the South Division in the upcoming Region XIII Tournament.

Kameron Givens led RCTC with 24 points and six rebounds and he was one of six Yellowjackets in double figures. Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Jacob Lotz just missed one as he had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Obinna Izoura had 13 points for RCTC, Quest McCrimon had 12 and Quincy Burland added 10. Zach Herrmann had eight points and nine rebounds while Blue Smaller had seven rebounds.

"It was a good team win," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets dominated the boards 58-24 and had 20 fewer turnovers than Minnesota West, 27-7. RCTC collected 29 assists as it easily secured a season high for points in a game.

The Region XIII Tournament will be this coming Friday-Sunday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

RCTC/Minnesota West boxscore

By Staff reports
