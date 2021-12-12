RCTC men collect two more victories

The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to eight straight after winning two road games this weekend.

The Yellowjackets posted and easy 84-34 victory over Vermilion Community College on Friday and and then edged Mesabi Range 66-62 on Saturday night.

Twelve players scored in the win over Vermilion. Keivonte Watts led the way with 14 points, Mayo grad Andre Crockett Jr. scored 13 points off the bench and Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

"Crockett and Dunham were outstanding off the bench," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Quentin Williams had 12 rebounds as RCTC dominated the boards 53-31. Williams and Devyn Frye had four assists each while defensively the Yellowjackets allowed just 12 points in the second half.

The Yellowjackets pulled out a close win over Mesabi Range on Saturday. RCTC led 31-27 at the half and both teams scored 35 points over the final 20 minutes.

RCTC made 14 of 17 free throws. Frye led a another balanced attack with 14 points while Watts had 13 points and was 5-for-5 at the line. Quest McCrimon was 3-for-4 at the line.

Crockett Jr. had 11 points while Williams had 13 rebounds and five assists.

The Yellowjackets held a 41-34 advantage on the boards and won despite shooting 33% from the floor. Mesabi Range shot 40%

RCTC (8-1), ranked No. 6 among Division III men's junior college teams, has won eight straight games after losing its season opener. It will play in the Anoka-Ramsey Holiday Classic next weekend and face Bay College on Saturday and Bismarck State College on Sunday.