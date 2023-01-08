99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
|
RCTC men drop conference opener in overtime

The RCTC men's basketball team falls to 9-4 with an 87-81 overtime loss to Ridgewater Community College.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
January 08, 2023 04:23 PM
WILLMAR — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to force overtime only to fall 87-81 to Ridgewater Community College on Saturday.

After the Yellowjackets overcame the big deficit in the final 10 minutes to tie the contest, Ridgewater went on a 12-6 scoring run in the extra session. The loss came in the conference opener in the Southern Division of the MCAC for RCTC.

RCTC coach Brian LaPlante called said the Yellowjackets had "a dreadful performance on both ends."

The Yellowjackets controlled the boards 49-33 and were plus-seven in the turnover department. RCTC also took 26 more shots, but was just 30-for-79 (38.0%) from the floor and 6-for-27 from 3-point range while making 15 of 26 free throws.

"A very bleak shooting night for us on all accounts," LaPlante said.

Ridgewater shot 52.8% from the floor (28-for-53). Jaylyn Clardy had a game-high 27 points for Ridgewater (6-8, 1-0 Southern Division).

Peyton Dunham led RCTC with 25 points and a whopping 19 rebounds. Kameron Givens had 16 points while Quincy Burland had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals.

RCTC (9-4, 1-0) will host Riverland Community College in a key Southern Division match-up at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RCTC/Ridgewater boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
