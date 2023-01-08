RCTC men drop conference opener in overtime

WILLMAR — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to force overtime only to fall 87-81 to Ridgewater Community College on Saturday.

After the Yellowjackets overcame the big deficit in the final 10 minutes to tie the contest, Ridgewater went on a 12-6 scoring run in the extra session. The loss came in the conference opener in the Southern Division of the MCAC for RCTC.

RCTC coach Brian LaPlante called said the Yellowjackets had "a dreadful performance on both ends."

The Yellowjackets controlled the boards 49-33 and were plus-seven in the turnover department. RCTC also took 26 more shots, but was just 30-for-79 (38.0%) from the floor and 6-for-27 from 3-point range while making 15 of 26 free throws.

"A very bleak shooting night for us on all accounts," LaPlante said.

Ridgewater shot 52.8% from the floor (28-for-53). Jaylyn Clardy had a game-high 27 points for Ridgewater (6-8, 1-0 Southern Division).

Peyton Dunham led RCTC with 25 points and a whopping 19 rebounds. Kameron Givens had 16 points while Quincy Burland had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals.

RCTC (9-4, 1-0) will host Riverland Community College in a key Southern Division match-up at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RCTC/Ridgewater boxscore