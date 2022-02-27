SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC men eliminated in region semifinals

Yellowjackets' season comes to an end with loss to Anoka-Ramsey

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 27, 2022 12:26 AM
COON RAPIDS — Rochester Community and Technical College saw its quest for a Region XIII title and a national berth end on Saturday with a 62-51 loss to host Anoka-Ramsey Community College in the region semifinals in junior college men's basketball.

RCTC's season comes to a close with a 22-7 record.

The Yellowjackets struggled to get their offense going against Anoka-Ramsey. RCTC trailed 30-27 at the half and was then outscored 32-24 over the final 20 minutes of play.

RCTC had 23 turnovers, compared to 18 for A-R. The Yellowjackets shot 40.4% from the floor (21-for-52), but got to the line just five times, hitting three free throws.

Anoka-Ramsey shot just 36.2% from the floor (21-for-58), but made 14 of 21 free throws and held a 42-31 edge on the boards. Ontario Chapman had a big game for the Rams with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Quest McCrimon paced RCTC with 13 points, Devyn Frye had 11 points and four assists while Keivonte Watts had nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Quentin Williams led the team with eight rebounds.

Anoka-Ramsey (16-13) and Riverland (28-1) will play on Sunday for the region title and the winner will earn an automatic berth in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

