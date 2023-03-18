6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
RCTC men fall in national semifinals

No. 10 RCTC will play for third place in Division III NJCAA National Tournament after suffering a 76-62 loss to No. 3 Brookdale.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
March 17, 2023 at 11:31 PM

HERKIMER, N.Y. — Rochester Community and Technical College's bid for a national title in men's basketball fell short as the Yellowjackets were beaten in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament semifinals on Friday.

The 10th-seeded Yellowjackets had knocked off the No. 7 and 2 seeds in the first two rounds of play in the 12-team event. But No. 3 Brookdale topped RCTC 76-62 in the semifinal round.

"Very proud of our guys and the efforts they gave," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Guard Nick Williams led Brookdale (28-3) with 17 points and he also grabbed 11 rebounds. Niles Halliburton and Josiah Basket added 14 points each while Darnell Askew contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds.

"We fall to a very good Brookdale team," LaPlante said.

The NJCAA national site that provides statistics was not functioning properly and no stats for RCTC were available.

RCTC (22-8) will face Northampton in the third-place game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

