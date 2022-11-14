SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | College
RCTC men fall in second round of Ellsworth Tournament

The RCTC men's basketball team fell to 2-1 with a 92-68 loss to tournament host Ellsworth on Saturday to finish with a 1-1 mark in the two-game event.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
November 13, 2022 11:55 PM
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Host Ellsworth Community College closed the first half with a strong run and went on to defeat Rochester Community and Technical College 92-68 in the second round of the Ellsworth Tournament on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets finished 1-1 in the tournament.

The game was a tight game the first 10 minutes with Ellsworth up 23-21. But Ellsworth finished the half on a 27-7 run to take a commanding 50-28 lead into halftime. RCTC cut the margin to 14 with seven minutes to go, but could not get closer.

Kameron Givens scored 18 points for RCTC and he finished with 54 points in two tournament games. Quincy Burland added 14 points for the Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets only shot 39% from the floor and were 5-for-17 from 3-point range. They were also just 13-for-23 at the line. Ellsworth dominated the glass with a 52-30 rebounding advantage.

RCTC is 2-1 and all three games have been against scholarship junior college teams. That trend will continue when the Yellowjackets host Dakota County Technical College at 7 p.m. Tuesday. DCTC was receiving votes in the NJCAA Division II poll last week.

