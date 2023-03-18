99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
RCTC men finish third in NJCAA National Tournament

Kameron Givens scores 22 points as No. 10 RCTC defeats Northampton 68-53 in the third-place game at the Division III national tournament.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:05 PM

HERKIMER, N.Y. — Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball took home some hardware from the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

The 10th-seeded Yellowjackets bounced back from a loss in the national semifinals to earn third place in the 12-team event. RCTC captured the third-place game with a 68-53 victory over Northampton Community College on Saturday.

Kameron Givens, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, paced the Yellowjackets with 22 points and he added five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Also Read

Quincy Burland had his second straight big game off the bench for RCTC. He scored a team-high 17 points in a loss to Brookdale in the semifinals. In the third-place game, Burland scored 19 points while adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Quest McCrimon chipped in with 12 points for RCTC, which led 35-28 at the half, while Jacob Lotz had eight points and six rebounds and Peyton Dunham had five points and nine rebounds.

Dunham, a Lourdes grad, joined Givens as a member of the All-Tournament Team.

"We were also awarded the Sportsmanship Award as a team, (I'm) proud of that," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets close their stellar season with a 23-8 record.

RCTC/Northampton boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
