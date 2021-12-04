RCTC men get defensive in win over Rainy River

Rochester Community and Technical College used a strong defensive game to defeat Rainy River Community College 67-53 in junior college men's basketball on Friday night.

"We played outstanding defense and outrebounded them by 15," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "It was a very good team effort on both sides of the ball."

RCTC held Rainy River (4-2) to 25 points in the first half as the host Yellowjackets built a 12-point lead at the break.

Devyn Frye and Helder Semedo both scored 12 points for RCTC. Semedo also had seven rebounds while Quentin Williams had six rebounds and six assists.

RCTC controlled the boards 36-21, but had 11 of its 18 turnovers in the second half. Rainy River had 16 turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have to improve on our decision making on offense as we turned it over 11 times in the second half," LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets (4-1), ranked No. 8 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, will host Hibbing Community College at 3 p.m. Friday.