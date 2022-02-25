SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC men hoping for another shot at No. 1 Riverland

RCTC will play in the eight-team Region XIII Tournament with a national berth on the line in junior college men's basketball. The Yellowjackets open tournament play on Friday against Mesabi Range.

RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Quentin Williams (11) looks for an opening during a men’s basketball game against Riverland on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center. RCTC and Riverland both play in the Region XIII Tournament beginning Friday in Coon Rapids and the two teams could potentially meet in the title game.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 25, 2022 05:30 AM
The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team would like nothing better than to get another shot at playing Riverland Community College this season.

The two Southern Division rivals of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference met twice during the regular season and Austin-base Riverland won both outings. The second win was a rare lopsided loss by RCTC in the recent series as the Blue Devils won 79-39.

“They got the best of us the second time, but it’s nothing that our team can’t overcome,” RCTC freshman forward Peyton Dunham said.

If the two foes face each other for a third time, that meeting would come in the championship game of the eight-team Region XIII Tournament in Division III junior college play. The single-elimination tournament is being held at Anoka-Ramsey Community College this Friday-Sunday with the winner getting an automatic berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

“I would say Riverland is the team to beat,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Blue Devils have been tough to beat all year. They enter the tournament 26-1 and ranked No. 1 among Division III junior college teams. Riverland is the No. 1 seed from the South, while RCTC (21-6) is the No. 2 seed from the South, and on the opposite side of the bracket.

Riverland begins quarterfinal play against Itasca, the No. 4 seed from the North, in the opening game at 1 p.m. Friday. RCTC and Mesabi Range, the No. 3 seed from the North, play the last game of the first round at 7 p.m.

“We’re really excited about this weekend,” Dunham said. “We have a lot of freshmen who haven’t gotten a chance to play in a state tournament before, so it will be fun.”

The Yellowjackets, ranked 14th in the nation, have not lost since their setback to Riverland and enter having won two straight and nine of their past 11 games.

“We are hoping to get back to the form which we had in the middle (of) January through early February,” LaPlante said.

RCTC pulled out a narrow 66-62 road victory over Mesabi Range when the teams met during the regular season.

“We did not shoot well versus Mesabi up there in December,” LaPlante said. “We will need to defend like we did, not turn it over and finish some plays.”

LaPlante said playing strong defense, eliminating turnovers and shooting the ball well will be the keys to making a strong tournament run.

The Yellowjackets are healthy entering region play, and LaPlante said four key players for the team will be Keivonte Watts (15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game), Devyn Frye (11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game), Dunham (11.1 points, 7.0 rebounds) and Quentin Williams (11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds).

If RCTC wins its opener, it would face the Rainy River Community College and Anoka-Ramsey Community College winner in the semifinals. The Yellowjackets went 3-0 against the two teams during the regular season.

LaPlante lists Rainy River, the No. 1 seed from the North, and St. Cloud Technical and Community College, the No. 3 seed from the South, as other tourney contenders.

“And if we can put it together for three days we certainly have a great opportunity,” LaPlante said.

There are eight automatic qualifiers for the national tournament and four at-large berths will also be awarded. So a runner-up finish in the Region XIII Tournament could also lead to a national berth.

Region XIII Tournament

When/Where: Friday-Sunday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

On the line: The winner receives an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.

Schedule: Friday's quarterfinals: Riverland (No. 1 South) vs. Itasca (No. 4 North), 1 p.m.; Northland (2N) vs. St. Cloud (3S), 3 p.m.; Rainy River (1N) vs. Anoka-Ramsey (4S), 5 p.m.; RCTC (2S) vs. Mesabi Range (3N), 7 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals: Riverland-Itasca winner vs. Northland-St. Cloud winner, 2 p.m.; Rainy River-Anoka-Ramsey winner vs. RCTC-Mesabi Range winner, 4 p.m.

Sunday's final: Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

