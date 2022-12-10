SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
RCTC men let leads slip away in loss to Vermilion

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team built a number of large leads but couldn't hold on Friday night.

By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 09:47 PM
ELY — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team let one get away on Friday in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.

RCTC squandered numerous double-digit leads and lost to Minnesota North College-Vermilion 69-68.

The Yellowjackets had the ball trailing by one point with 22 seconds left but never got a shot off.

Andre Crocket had 14 points for RCTC, Kam Givens 11 and Quest McCrimmon 10. Crockett, a Mayo graduate, finished 3-for-5 from 3-point distance.

RCTC was outrebounded 35-21.

The Yellowjackets slip to 6-2 overall and play at Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range on Saturday.

