RCTC men overcome slow start to rally for overtime victory

Rochester Community and Technical College overcame a poor first half to rally past Western Tech 82-70 in overtime in the MCAC Southern Division opener for both teams in men's junior college basketball on Wednesday.

The host Yellowjackets trailed 37-24 at the half before going on a 45-32 run in the second half to tie the game and send it to overtime. RCTC dominated the OT, holding a 13-1 scoring advantage.

"It was a tale of two halves," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "We were awful the first half in both aspects of the game, offensively and defensively. The second half was a different story as we came out and dominated."

RCTC had three players with double-doubles. Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had 21 points and 13 rebounds while Keivonte Watts had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dunham also had four steals and three assists. Quentin Williams had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Devyn Frye just missed a double-double as he had 10 points and nine assists while collecting four steals. Quest McCrimmon had 10 points and five rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC (11-3, 1-0 Southern Division) will play at Ridgewater at 3 p.m. on Saturday.