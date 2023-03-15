RCTC men ready to use 'tricks of the trade' in national basketball tournament

ROCHESTER — In a national tournament, Rochester Community and Technical men’s basketball Brian LaPlante will make whatever adjustments he needs to in order for the Yellowjackets to win.

LaPlante will be guiding the Yellowjackets to the Division III NJCAA National Tournament for the eighth time and for the seventh time in the past 14 years. The Yellowjackets will be looking for their first national title — they have three runner-up finishes — but face an uphill battle.

RCTC (20-7) is the No. 10 seed in the 12-team field. The top four seeds in the tournament all receive first-round byes. The eighth lower seeds, like RCTC, would need to win four games in four days to claim the national championship in Herkimer, N.Y.

Also Read





“That’s always a concern, especially with the way we play,” LaPlante said. “We press every game and we want to go (uptempo). So that’s going to bring some conditioning and some bench play into factor, which I think we will respond well to that.”

The Yellowjackets play almost exclusively man-to-man defense, but LaPlante said RCTC has played zone in the past at the national tournament for a change of pace and to conserve energy. It paid off a few years back as RCTC upset the No. 1 seed in the first round after switching to zone in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you have to have all your tricks of the trade and your weaponry in play because you never know what it’s going to take,” LaPlante said.

RCTC (20-7) will face No. 7 Butler County (20-4) in the first round at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Butler received an at-large berth in the tournament.

“They’re athletic looking,” LaPlante said. “They’re going to be good, but like us they have some weaknesses. For the most part I think we got a pretty fair shake from a first-round standpoint so we just have to go with it.”

If RCTC wins, it would face No. 2 Dallas/North Lake (25-6) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Sandhills (28-3) is the top seed.

“You’re not going to find too many pushovers at this stage of the game,” LaPlante said. “You’ve got to play your best.”

With the prospect of playing four games in four days (there is also a consolation bracket), LaPlante ramped up the conditioning for his players.

Plus, since their last game in the region finals on Feb. 26 until their first national tournament game, the Yellowjackets will have had two and a half weeks between contests.

“We kind of went back to the old training camp for practices,” LaPlante said. “We went at it pretty hard, trying to keep our conditioning up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets enter the tournament healthy. RCTC has a deep squad and Kameron Givens, Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham and Quincy Burland have been the team’s top players this season.

Givens, a 6-1 guard, is averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Dunham, a 6-4 forward, is averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while Burland, a 5-11 guard, averages 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

RCTC doesn’t have an abundance of size, but the Yellowjackets have still be one of the better rebounding teams in the nation in Division III.

LaPlante said that many of the tournament games could come down to a handful of plays. He noted that strong defense will be important as well as being consistent on offense.

“It’s timing, you have to play well and you have to get some luck,” he said. “You have to stay healthy, you’re going to need a call and your best players are going to have to play their best.”

The semifinals are Friday with the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Men’s Division III

NJCAA National Tournament schedule

(These are the championship pairings. A consolation round will also be held)

At Herkimer, N.Y.

ADVERTISEMENT

First round

Wednesday, March 15

No. 8 Prince George’s (24-4) vs. No. 9 Mohawk Valley (26-3), 11 a.m.

No. 5 Northhampton (28-3) vs. No. 12 Dutches (17-12), 1 p.m.

No. 10 Rochester Community and Technical College (20-7) vs. No. 7 Butler County (20-4), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Fulton-Montgomery (20-6) vs. No. 11 DuPage (20-13), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley winner vs. No. 1 Sandhills (28-3), 1 p.m.

Northhampton/Dutches winner vs. No. 4 Northern Essex (31-1), 3 p.m.

RCTC/Butler County winner vs. No. 2 Dallas/North Lake (25-6), 5 p.m.

Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage winner vs. No. 3 Brookdale (27-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 17

Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley/Sandhills winner vs. Northhampton/Dutches/Northern Essex winner, 4 p.m.

RCTC/Butler County/Dallas/North Lake winner vs. Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage/Brookdale (27-3), 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Championship

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

