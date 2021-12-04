RCTC men ride hot shooting first half to blowout victory over Hibbing

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team shot a blistering 60% from the field in the first half to run away with a 85-59 victory over Hibbing Community College on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets (5-1), ranked No. 8 among NJCAA Division III teams, was 23-for-38 en route to a 53-32 halftime lead. RCTC dominated the interior, finishing with a 56-24 advantage in points in the paint. They also out-rebounded Hibbing 37-19.

"It was a good weekend for us," coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets knocked off Rainy River on Friday and followed it up with an offensive performance that saw RCTC finish with an eye-popping 28 assists on 36 made field goals. Quest McCrimon scored a team-best 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting, while Keivonte Watts added 14. Peyton Dunham chipped in 13 points off the bench.

"We were very balanced offensively," LaPlante said. "Quentin Williams, Helder Semedo and Peyton Dunham were outstanding in the frontcourt for us and McCrimmon had a very good game."

The Yellowjackets return to action against Luther College's JV 7 p.m. Wednesday at RCTC.