RCTC men slip past Dakota County 60-56

Rochester Community and Technical College rallied in the second half to slip past Dakota County Technical College 60-56 in junior college men's basketball.

The host Yellowjackets trailed 33-30 at the half before going on a 33-23 scoring run over the final 20 minutes to defeat the Division II scholarship squad.

"It was not a pretty game for us, but a good win none the less," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Devyn Frye led RCTC with 20 points while Nick Pepin chipped in with 14 off the bench. Peyton Dunham, a Lourdes grad, had a big game with 10 rebounds and six assists off the bench.

"I thought Andre Crockett was also very good in his time off the bench for us," LaPlante said.

RCTC shot just 38.5% from the floor, including 3-for-14 from 3-point range. The Yellowjackets also had 18 turnovers. But Quest McCrimon added nine rebounds as RCTC controlled the boards 47-37 and held Dakota County (5-3) to 34.8% shooting.

The Yellowjackets (3-1), ranked No. 8 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, will host Rainy River at 7:30 p.m. Friday.