RCTC men withstand second half rally to slip past St. Cloud

Keivonte Watts finished with 23 points and the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team did just enough down the stretch to knock off St. Cloud Technical and Community College 57-54 on Saturday.

Watts was 11-for-20 from the floor, doing all of his damage inside the arc for the Yellowjackets (19-4, 9-1). He just missed the double-double, finishing with nine assists to go along with five rebounds.

Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham was the only other Yellowjacket in double figures with 10. Quentin Williams returned from injury to give RCTC a boost as well.

RCTC led by as much as 13 in the second half but had a hard time closing it out due to some sloppy play.

"We were not good down the stretch as we turned the ball over and did not make free throws," coach Brian LaPlante said.

RCTC travels to Riverland Wednesday in a battle of nationally-ranked teams.