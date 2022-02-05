SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC men withstand second half rally to slip past St. Cloud

Thanks to another solid game from Keivonte Watts, the Yellowjackets held off a late charge from SCTCC to improve to 9-1 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 05, 2022 05:39 PM
Share

Keivonte Watts finished with 23 points and the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team did just enough down the stretch to knock off St. Cloud Technical and Community College 57-54 on Saturday.

Watts was 11-for-20 from the floor, doing all of his damage inside the arc for the Yellowjackets (19-4, 9-1). He just missed the double-double, finishing with nine assists to go along with five rebounds.

Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham was the only other Yellowjacket in double figures with 10. Quentin Williams returned from injury to give RCTC a boost as well.

RCTC led by as much as 13 in the second half but had a hard time closing it out due to some sloppy play.

"We were not good down the stretch as we turned the ball over and did not make free throws," coach Brian LaPlante said.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC travels to Riverland Wednesday in a battle of nationally-ranked teams.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEBASKETBALLMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Minnesota
College
What Gophers men’s basketball team will look like next season
The current Gophers squad is senior-laden, so turnover will continue to be a dominant theme in head coach Ben Johnson’s second season in Dinkytown.
February 05, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Noah Ryan action.jpg
College
K-M grad Ryan has sights on titles as he closes college career
Kasson-Mantorville graduate Noah Ryan is in his final season wrestling for No. 2-ranked St. Cloud State University. He covets another national team title and is hoping for his first individual one.
February 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Michigan State vs Minnesota
College
The freshmen finish as Gophers rally, beat Michigan State in series opener
Trailing by a pair halfway through their game with Michigan State, the Minnesota Gophers got a trio of goals from rookies and rallied for their eighth consecutive win versus the Spartans.
February 04, 2022 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
020422.S.STP.GOWOHOCK1.jpg
College
Three goalies hasn’t been a crowd for Gophers women
Top-ranked Minnesota has three goalies who have each played in at least 11 games
February 03, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press