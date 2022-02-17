SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC men snap two-game slide, hold off Anoka-Ramsey

Yellowjackets improve record to 20-6, 10-3 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
February 16, 2022 10:40 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team snapped a two-game slide, holding off Anoka-Ramsey Community College 68-59 Wednesday night at RCTC.

RCTC (20-6, 10-3 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play) led by as much 22 points in the second half, before Anoka-Ramsey cut the deficit to eight late in the game.

Keivonte Watts flirted with a triple-double, recording 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead a RCTC offense that saw four finish in double figures.

Peyton Dunham finished with 13 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench, while Devyn Frye and Quest McCrimon each added 10 points for the Yellowjackets.

RCTC closes out the regular season hosting Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

