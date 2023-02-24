99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament

A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC men's basketball team plays in the Region XIII Tournament beginning Friday in Coon Rapids.

RCTC men's basketball team.jpg
The RCTC men's basketball team huddles up during a game earlier in the 2022-23 season. The Yellowjackets are the No. 1 seed from the South Division and take a 17-7 record in the Region XIII Tournament, which will be held Feb. 24-26 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 24, 2023 04:50 PM

MEN'S BASKETBALL REGION XIII TOURNAMENT

WHAT: The eight-team, single-elimination NJCAA men’s basketball Region XIII Tournament.

WHEN/WHERE: The event will be held at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids on Feb. 24-26.

ON THE LINE: Winner of the region advances to the NJCAA National Tournament in Herkimer, N.Y. on March 14-18. There are also four at-large berths for teams that do not win their region tournament.

REGION FAVORITE: “I would say there are seven teams that can win,” Rochester Community and Technical College coach Brian LaPlante said. “RCTC, Riverland, Central Lakes, Rainy River, Anoka-Ramsey, St. Cloud are all very capable of winning.”

HOW RCTC STACKS UP: RCTC is the No. 1 seed from the MCAC South Division and takes a 17-7 record into the tournament. The Yellowjackets did not play first-round foe Itasca (12-17) during the regular season.

“We are playing good basketball right now,” LaPlante said. “We need to continue to improve defensively and offensively. We need to have four consistent scorers from here on out and continue to rebound at a high level.”

The Yellowjackets are led by Kam Givens (19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.7 steals per game), Peyton Dunham (13.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.0 apg), Quincy Burland (10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.0 apg), Quest McCrimmon (9.2 ppg, 2.8 rpb, 2.3 apg), Andre Crockett (6.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.3 apg) and Jacob Lotz (5.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg).

SCHEDULE

At Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Quarterfinals, Friday Feb. 24

No. 1N Rainy River (21-5) vs. No. 4S St. Cloud Tech (12-8), 1 p.m.

No. 3N Mesabi Range (17-9) vs. No. 2S Riverland (17-10), 3 p.m.

No. 2N Central Lakes (18-8) vs. No. 3S Anoka-Ramsey (12-10), 5 p.m.

No. 4N Itasca (12-17) vs. No. 1S RCTC (17-7), 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Saturday Feb. 25

Rainy River-St. Cloud Tech winner vs. Mesabi-Riverland winner, 2 p.m.

Central Lakes-Anoka-Ramsey winner vs. Itasca-RCTC winner, 4 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday Feb. 26

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
