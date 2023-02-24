RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament

MEN'S BASKETBALL REGION XIII TOURNAMENT

WHAT: The eight-team, single-elimination NJCAA men’s basketball Region XIII Tournament.

WHEN/WHERE: The event will be held at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids on Feb. 24-26.

ON THE LINE: Winner of the region advances to the NJCAA National Tournament in Herkimer, N.Y. on March 14-18. There are also four at-large berths for teams that do not win their region tournament.

REGION FAVORITE: “I would say there are seven teams that can win,” Rochester Community and Technical College coach Brian LaPlante said. “RCTC, Riverland, Central Lakes, Rainy River, Anoka-Ramsey, St. Cloud are all very capable of winning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

HOW RCTC STACKS UP: RCTC is the No. 1 seed from the MCAC South Division and takes a 17-7 record into the tournament. The Yellowjackets did not play first-round foe Itasca (12-17) during the regular season.

“We are playing good basketball right now,” LaPlante said. “We need to continue to improve defensively and offensively. We need to have four consistent scorers from here on out and continue to rebound at a high level.”

The Yellowjackets are led by Kam Givens (19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.7 steals per game), Peyton Dunham (13.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.0 apg), Quincy Burland (10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.0 apg), Quest McCrimmon (9.2 ppg, 2.8 rpb, 2.3 apg), Andre Crockett (6.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.3 apg) and Jacob Lotz (5.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg).

SCHEDULE

At Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Quarterfinals, Friday Feb. 24

No. 1N Rainy River (21-5) vs. No. 4S St. Cloud Tech (12-8), 1 p.m.

No. 3N Mesabi Range (17-9) vs. No. 2S Riverland (17-10), 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2N Central Lakes (18-8) vs. No. 3S Anoka-Ramsey (12-10), 5 p.m.

No. 4N Itasca (12-17) vs. No. 1S RCTC (17-7), 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Saturday Feb. 25

Rainy River-St. Cloud Tech winner vs. Mesabi-Riverland winner, 2 p.m.

Central Lakes-Anoka-Ramsey winner vs. Itasca-RCTC winner, 4 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday Feb. 26

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.