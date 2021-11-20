SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC men top century mark, collect first victory

RCTC has four players score in double figures in easy 104-65 victory over Gustavus Adolphus junior varsity.

Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 19, 2021 10:20 PM
Rochester Community and Technical College rebounded from a loss to open the season by beating the Gustavus Adolphus junior varsity 104-65 in men's college basketball on Friday night.

The host Yellowjackets were in control the entire game and led 50-20 at the half.

"It was a good team win," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "We got off to a great start and never really looked back. We had not played in two weeks so it was a good time to improve."

Keivonte Watts made 9 of 16 shots from the floor to lead RCTC with 18 points. He also added four assists.

Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting and he also snared a team-high eight rebounds. Devyn Frye scored 11 points and Grand Meadow's Colt Landers added 10 points.

Nick Pepin had a team-high five assists and added seven points off the bench while reserve Max Hammond collected eight points.

"We got good bench production," LaPlante said.

RCTC (1-1) travels to Wisconsin to play Madison College (4-1) on Tuesday night.

Related Topics: BASKETBALLROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
