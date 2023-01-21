RCTC men use big second half to roll to lopsided win

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College got a nicely balanced game from its players and came away an 84-50 winner over Minnesota State and Technical College on Saturday in men’s basketball.

RCTC (2-2 Minnesota College Athletic Conference, 11-5 overall) was led by Quest McCrimon with 16 points. Quincy Burland had 15 and Peyton Dunham 14.

The Yellowjackets led 44-33 at halftime.

Besides his 14 points, Lourdes graduate Dunham grabbed eight rebounds and had three asists.

“It was a much-needed win for us as we dominated the second half and played a very good second hald defensively and got some timely scoring,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Complete box score: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/mbkb/2022-23/boxscores/20230121_hv11.xml?view=boxscore