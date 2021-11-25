SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
College

RCTC men use strong second half to defeat Madison College

RCTC has balanced attack in posting 78-61 victory on the road.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 24, 2021 10:47 PM
MADISON, Wis. -- Rochester Community and Technical College pulled away in the second half to defeat Madison College 78-61 in junior men's college basketball on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 33 before the Yellowjackets went on a 45-28 scoring run over the final 20 minutes of play.

"It was a good team win vs. a good Madison team," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

RCTC had great scoring balance with six players netting between eight and 14 points. Quest McCrimmon led the way with 14 points while Quentin Williams had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Devyn Frye and Quincy Burland both had 11 points for the Yellowjackets, Keivonte Watts scored nine and Peyton Dunham added eight. Frye also led the team with four assists and three steals.

RCTC controlled the boards 40-29 to drop Madison to 4-2 this season.

The Yellowjackets (2-1), ranked No. 8 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, will host Dakota County Technical College, ranked among Division II teams, at 7 p.m. on Monday.

