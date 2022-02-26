SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC men win in overtime to advance to region semifinals

Yellowjackets slip past Mesabi Range 85-79 to keep national hopes alive

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 25, 2022 11:24 PM
Share

COON RAPIDS — In a hotly contested game, Rochester Community and Technical College survived and advanced in the Region XIII Tournament with an 85-79 victory over Mesabi Range in overtime in quarterfinals action on Friday night.

RCTC, the No. 2 seed out of the South, outscored Mesabi Range, the third seed from the North, held a 20-14 scoring advantage in the extra session after the game had been tied at 65 at the end of regulation.

The win moves the Yellowjackets (22-6) into the semifinals against host Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Saturday. The region winner earns an automatic berth in the Division III NJCAA Naitonal Tournament.

Keivonte Watts made 14 of 20 free throws as he led RCTC with 26 points. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Peyton Dunham, a Lourdes grad, came off the bench to score 18 points and pull down seven rebounds.

Quentin Williams had a double-double for RCTC with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Rebouding was a big key for the Yellowjackets as they dominated the boards 52-36.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devyn Frye finished with eight points and five rebounds for RCTC while Quincy Burland had seven points and six rebounds.

The Yellowjackets shot 35.7% from the field compared to 46.0% for Mesabi. But RCTC was 28-for-40 at the line and Mesabi Range, while shooting solid, was 13-for-17.

The first region semifinal game will feature Northland against Riverland at 2 p.m. Saturday followed by RCTC vs. Anoka-Ramsey at 4 p.m. The winners meet in the region title game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
Wisconsin vs Minnesota
College
Many happy returns as Gophers blitz Wisconsin to move atop B1G standings
Jaxon Nelson is back from an injury, Ben Meyers is back from the Olympics and the Minnesota Gophers are back on top of the Big Ten with one game left in the regular season after they won their seventh in a row on Friday.
February 25, 2022 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
022622.S.STP.GOWOHOCK.jpg
College
Back from Beijing on Tuesday, Joel Johnson was behind Tommies’ bench on Friday
With their coach head coach back, St. Thomas played top-ranked Minnesota tough in 4-0 loss
February 25, 2022 10:29 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
021021.S.RPB.RCTC.RIVERLAND.WBB.00128.jpg
College
RCTC women on a mission to win region title
RCTC takes a nine-game winning streak and a No. 5 national ranking into the Region XIIIA Tournament and is two wins away from a national berth in women's basketball
February 25, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
College
Dunham comes off the bench to excel for Yellowjackets
Freshman Peyton Dunham, a Lourdes grad, has been a spark for the RCTC men’s basketball team this season and has thrived in his role as the sixth man.
February 25, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck