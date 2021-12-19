RCTC men win ninth straight game

COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team stayed sizzling on Saturday, beating Bay College 74-60 in the ARCC Holiday Classic.

It was the Yellowjackets’ ninth straight win and moved them to 9-1 overall. Bay College is 11-3.

“That was a quality win for us,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “(Keivonte) Watts and (Devyn) Frye were outstanding, as well as Helder Senedo.”

Frye finished with 25 points on 10-for-16 field-goal shooting, with four rebounds and four assists. Watts had 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting and hit 4 of 6 3-point tries. He also totaled six rebounds and three steals.

Senedo had six points and seven rebounds.

RCTC led 40-28 at halftime.

The Yellowjackets play junior college scholarship school Bismarck State at noon Sunday, again in the ARCC Holiday Classic in Coon Rapids.

