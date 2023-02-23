99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, February 23

Sports College

RCTC men, women basketball players, coaches honored with division, state awards

Kameron Givens, Peyton Dunham honored for RCTC men, Myia Ruzek, Olivia Christianson earn top honors for RCTC women.

Kameron Givens free throw.jpg
RCTC guard Kameron Givens prepares to shoot a free throw in a game earlier during the 2022-23 season. Givens has been named All-Division, All-MCAC and the South Division Player of the Year for his play this season.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 23, 2023 03:05 PM

ROCHESTER — Both the Rochester Community and Technical College men’s and women’s basketball teams had players and coaches honored as the Minnesota College Athletic Conference handed out postseason awards.

The RCTC men had a pair of players named MCAC All-Division and one player received top honors.

Yellowjackets guard Kameron Givens was named the MCAC South Division Player of the Year. The guard averages 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Givens was also named to the South All-Division first team as well as All-MCAC. He was joined on both squads by teammate Peyton Dunham. Dunham, a Lourdes grad, is a sophomore forward who averages 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

RCTC coach Brian LaPlante was named the South Division Coach of the Year. LaPlante guided the Yellowjackets to a 17-7 record and a share of the division title. RCTC won the tiebreaker for the division title to earn the top seed from the South in the upcoming Region XIII Tournament.

Myia Ruzek Photo2.jpg
Myia Ruzek, the top scorer for the unbeaten RCTC women's basketball team, has been named All-Division and All-MCAC first team for her play during the 2022-23 season.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo

The RCTC women, unbeaten and rated No. 1 in the nation among Division III junior college teams, had four players and its coach honored.

Myia Ruzek, a Lewiston-Alutra grad, and Olivia Christianson, a Lyle grad, were both named to the first team for both All-Division in the South and All-MCAC.

Ruzek averageds22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Christianson averages 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Christianson was also named to the MCAC All-Defensive team.

RCTC point guard Raven Miles was named second team All-Division and All-MCAC. She averages 14.1 points, 7.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Kandace Sikkink was named honorable mention All-Division. The Fillmore Central grad averages 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.

RCTC women’s coach Jason Bonde was named the Southern Division Co-Coach of the year. He shared the honor despite leading RCTC to a 23-0 record during the regular season, a division title and the top seed from the South in the upcoming Region XIIIA Tournament.

The RCTC men open region play at 7 p.m. Friday in an eight-team event. The women open region play at 10 a.m. Saturday in a four-team event. Both region tournaments are being held at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

