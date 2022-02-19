SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC men wrap up regular season with victory

Yellowjackets honor coach Brian LaPlante following game for earning 500th win earlier this season

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 05:56 PM
Share

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a solid 90-68 home victory over Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Saturday.

It was a day of celebration for the Yellowjackets. After the game, long-time coach Brian LaPlante was honored for collecting his 500th career victory earlier this season. Following Saturday's victory, LaPlante's win total now stands at 511.

"It was not pretty but we managed to finish off Minnesota West," LaPlante said.

RCTC had five players score in double figures as Keivonte Watts and Quentin Williams led the way with 19 points each. Watts had a strong all-around game as he added seven assists and six rebounds while Williams capped a double-double by snaring 12 rebounds.

Payton Dunham also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Devyn Frye collected 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Quest McCrimon chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Watts and Williams were really effective along with Frye, McCrimmon and Dunham," LaPlante said.

LaPlante said Quincy Burland (five points) and Max Hammond (eight points) and also contributed off the bench.

The Yellowjackets close the regular season 21-6 and 11-3 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. They will not wait to see who they play in the upcoming Region XIII Tournament, which begins on Friday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
DSC_4023.JPG
College
Shorthanded Gophers scrap and claw for a 3-1 win at Penn State
Missing two players to injury, one to a suspension and three to the Olympics, the Minnesota Gophers still managed to get their coach his first win at Penn State on Friday, keeping pace in the race for the Big Ten title.
February 18, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
College
Gophers report: Battle, Willis top all-time Minnesota long-range duos
The only Big Ten duo that averages more made threes per game this season is Alfonso Plummer (3.0) and Trent Frazier (2.3) of Illinois.
February 18, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Stats Perform
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Penn State
College
Fired-up Gophers guard Payton Willis: ‘We’ll be back’
Given the condensed schedule, Johnson, Willis and Co. will get an opportunity to bounce back soon enough when Minnesota (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten) plays host to Northwestern (12-12, 5-10) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.
February 18, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois
Exclusive
College
Michigan has high hopes for Stewartville's Tschetter
Will Tschetter, a 2021 Stewartville graduate, was a part of the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last year when he committed to the University of Michigan basketball program. He's being redshirted this season, but his coach has already seen his impact.
February 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff