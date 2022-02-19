RCTC men wrap up regular season with victory

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a solid 90-68 home victory over Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Saturday.

It was a day of celebration for the Yellowjackets. After the game, long-time coach Brian LaPlante was honored for collecting his 500th career victory earlier this season. Following Saturday's victory, LaPlante's win total now stands at 511.

"It was not pretty but we managed to finish off Minnesota West," LaPlante said.

RCTC had five players score in double figures as Keivonte Watts and Quentin Williams led the way with 19 points each. Watts had a strong all-around game as he added seven assists and six rebounds while Williams capped a double-double by snaring 12 rebounds.

Payton Dunham also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Devyn Frye collected 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Quest McCrimon chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Watts and Williams were really effective along with Frye, McCrimmon and Dunham," LaPlante said.

LaPlante said Quincy Burland (five points) and Max Hammond (eight points) and also contributed off the bench.

The Yellowjackets close the regular season 21-6 and 11-3 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. They will not wait to see who they play in the upcoming Region XIII Tournament, which begins on Friday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.