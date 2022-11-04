RCTC men's basketball team should again be state contender

RCTC MEN’S BASKETBALL

Head coach: Brian LaPlante (27th season, 512-223 record). Assistant coaches: Mitch Baures, Ty Sloan, Mac Koshwal.

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 22-7 overall and were second in the MCAC with an 11-3 record. RCTC lost in the region tournament during the postseason.

Season outlook: RCTC is usually among the top teams in the state, but will have to rebuild most of its starting lineup. Guard Quest McCrimmon (8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game) is the lone starter back. Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham (11.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.7 apg) was a top reserve while Mayo grad Andre Crockett (3.7 ppg ), Nick Pepin (3.4 ppg, 1.4 apg) and Quincy Burland (4.6 ppg. 3.0 rpb) all saw significant time off the bench. Four incoming athletes who should help make RCTC among the favorites in the state are Kameron Givens, Drew Burau, Brendan Shanks and Jacob Lotz. “We have high hopes for a successful 2022-23 season,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “Our conference is always tough top to bottom so we will need to improve in all aspects as the year goes on.” Other top teams in the state should include Riverland, Central Lakes, Anoka-Ramsey and St. Cloud.

ROSTER

Sophomores: Quest McCrimmon (6-2, G, Kissimmee, Fla.), Peyton Dunham (6-4, F, Rochester Lourdes), Andre Crockett (6-0, G, Rochester Mayo), Nick Pepin (5-10, G, Coralville, Iowa), Quincy Burland (6-0, G, Castle Rock, Colo.), Jacob Lotz (6-4, F, Viroqua, Wis.), Kameron Givens (6-1, G, Minneapolis), Daelen Whitfield (6-0, G, St. Paul), Luckeny Alberto (6-0, G, Lisbon, Portugal).

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshmen: Drew Burau (6-4, F, Howard Lake), Brendan Shanks (Burnsville), Obinna Izoura (6-4, G, New Brighton), Jaylen Johnson (5-9, G, Chicago), Zach Herrmann (6-3, G, Maple River), Tre Michaels (5-10, G, Mendota Heights), Collin Bonow (6-1, G, Lewiston-Altura), Blue Smaller 6-4, F, Minneapolis), Brendan Affana (6-4, F, Burnsville), Keon Moore (6-2, F, St. Paul), Roman Warmka (6-2, G, Grand Meadow).

RCTC men's basketball schedule