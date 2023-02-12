RCTC misses chance to move into first in division play with road loss

FERGUS FALLS — Rochester Community and Technical College was denied a chance to move into first place in the South Division of the MCAC with an 85-64 loss to Minnesota State Community and Technical College in men's junior college basketball on Saturday.

"We had a chance to take the conference lead but faltered in a very uncharacteristic fashion," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

RCTC shot just 37.7% from the floor and was just 2-for-17 from 3-point range. The Yellowjackets did hold a slim 40-37 edge on the boards but Fergus Falls scored seven more points off of turnovers and shot an even 50.0% from the field.

"Not many positives in this game," LaPlante said. "Frankly (I'm) disappointed in all aspects of this game."

Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham led RCTC with 14 points and seven rebounds. Mayo grad Andre Crockett and Quest McCrimon both scored 12 points. Quincy Burland had seven rebounds and Crockett added five.

Kameron Givens and six assists for RCTC but the Yellowjackets leading scorer at an off shooting night and was held to just eight points.

Fergus Falls had three players with 18 or more points. Akok Aguer led the way with 27.

RCTC is now 15-6 and 6-4 in division play. There is a logjam of five teams in the division within a game of first place with two games to play.

The Yellowjackets have another key division showdown when they host Anoka-Ramsey Community College at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. RCTC is in three-way tie for third in the division standings a half game behind Anoka-Ramsey and Riverland Community College, who are both 7-4.