99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC misses chance to move into first in division play with road loss

RCTC falls 85-64 to Minnesota State Community and Technical College and is now in a five-way battle for first in the division with two games to play.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 11, 2023 10:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FERGUS FALLS — Rochester Community and Technical College was denied a chance to move into first place in the South Division of the MCAC with an 85-64 loss to Minnesota State Community and Technical College in men's junior college basketball on Saturday.

"We had a chance to take the conference lead but faltered in a very uncharacteristic fashion," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

RCTC shot just 37.7% from the floor and was just 2-for-17 from 3-point range. The Yellowjackets did hold a slim 40-37 edge on the boards but Fergus Falls scored seven more points off of turnovers and shot an even 50.0% from the field.

Also Read
clara billings
College
Clara Billings’ competitive fire, ignited at Lourdes, is showing at Gustavus Adolphus
"I'm going to always give 110% and work my butt off," former Lourdes girls hockey star Clara Billings said, "because I want everyone else to do the same."
February 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_8899.JPG
College
Katie Eidem, now a pro, as driven as ever in track and field
Century and Arizona State University graduate Katie Eidem has turned professional in track and field and has big aspirations.
February 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
BLOOMINGTON, IN - 2022.11.08 - Women’s Basketball vs. Vermont
College
John Marshall grad Lilly Meister has found a resoundingly winning home at Indiana
John Marshall graduate Lilly Meister is playing an important role on an Indiana University women's basketball team that is ranked fourth in the country.
February 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

"Not many positives in this game," LaPlante said. "Frankly (I'm) disappointed in all aspects of this game."

Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham led RCTC with 14 points and seven rebounds. Mayo grad Andre Crockett and Quest McCrimon both scored 12 points. Quincy Burland had seven rebounds and Crockett added five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kameron Givens and six assists for RCTC but the Yellowjackets leading scorer at an off shooting night and was held to just eight points.

Fergus Falls had three players with 18 or more points. Akok Aguer led the way with 27.

RCTC is now 15-6 and 6-4 in division play. There is a logjam of five teams in the division within a game of first place with two games to play.

The Yellowjackets have another key division showdown when they host Anoka-Ramsey Community College at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. RCTC is in three-way tie for third in the division standings a half game behind Anoka-Ramsey and Riverland Community College, who are both 7-4.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
220211_wis_vs_min_0232.JPG
College
'Senseless plays' sink Gophers at Wisconsin, Big Ten title celebration stays on hold for another week
A pair of second period goals by the Badgers, and a controversial disallowed Minnesota goal, helped Wisconsin snap a six-game losing streak and keep the conference title up for grabs, for now.
February 11, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC has five players score in double figures in comeback win over Riverland
Kameron Givens scores 20 points and RCTC uses 53-37 run in second half to post 85-73 win over Riverland.
February 08, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 1 RCTC women top Riverland in battle of ranked teams
Olivia Christianson scored 27 points as RCTC improved to 19-0 win a 74-52 win over Riverland.
February 08, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers routed at No. 13 Ohio State
Minnesota lost for the fifth straight game and fell to 9-15 overall, 2-11 in the Big Ten.
February 08, 2023 09:06 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press