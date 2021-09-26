RCTC offense comes up short in loss to Minnesota West

WORTHINGTON — Rochester Community and Technical College struggled to get its offense going on Saturday and dropped a 21-17 contest to Minnesota West in MCAC football.

The Yellowjackets (3-2) entered the game ranked No. 5 among Division III junior college teams and averaging 46 points a game. But RCTC's offense was held to just a field goal and a touchdown, both in the first quarter.

RCTC led 10-7 after one quarter as Ethan Forthun kicked a 37-yard field goal and Dylan Ingram capped a short 24-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Willard Carl Holm threw a touchdown pass in both the second and third quarter as Minnesota West (2-3) opened a 21-10 lead. Holm finished 19-for-29 for 254 yards to go along with the two TDs.

RCTC pulled within 21-17 with 3:32 to play when Jahliq Powell returned a fumble 51 yards for a TD, but the Yellowjackets were unable to score again.

The Yellowjackets were held to just 212 yards of offense, including 72 yards on the ground. Ingram had 58 yards, but on 18 carries. Leading rusher Israel "Speedy" Lozoya was held to just seven yards on seven carries.

Billy Maples and Justin Lynn were held to a combined 140 passing. Maples was completed 12 of 22 passes for 106 yards and Lynn was 8-for-12 for 34 yards.

Stephen Lewis had seven catches for 69 yards and Damario Richards had four receptions for 38 yards.

Defensively, Conner Loy had 10 tackles and one of five RCTC sacks. Brennan Brockel had an interception, Powell and Tyree Ready both recovered fumbles and Diego Muniz had 1.5 sacks.

RCTC, which had its two-game winning streak snapped, will host Minnesota State-Fergus Falls next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Minnesota West 21, RCTC 17

RCTC 10-0-0-7 — 17

Minnesota West 7-7-7-0 — 21

First quarter

RCTC — Ethan Forthun 37 FG, 12:07.

MW — Rashard Anderson 13 run (Mike Peraltra kick), 5:58.

RCTC — Dylan Ingram 2 run (Forthun kick), 1:53.

Second quarter

MW — Tommy Lais 19 pass from Willard Carl Holm (Peralta kick), 1:15.

Third quarter

MW — Bailey Cowell 3 pass from Holm (Peralta kick), 10:34.

Fourth quarter

RCTC — Jahliq Powell 51 fumble return (Forthun kick), 3:32

TEAM STATISTICS

RCTC MW



First downs 12 18

Total net yards 212 301

Rushes-yards 32-72 34-47

Passing yards 140 254

Pass att.-comp.-int. 20-35-2 19-30-1

Fumbles-lost1-1 2-2

Punts-Ave. 7-23.0 5-31.4

Penalties-yards 10-83 10-69

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

RCTC — Dylan Ingram 18-58, Yaach Chuol 2-11, Israel Lozoya 7-7, Stephen Lewis 1-4, Shan Fiorenza 1-1, Billy Maples 1-(-3), Justin Lynn 2-(-6).

Passing

RCTC — Billy Maples 12-22, 106 yards; Justin Lynn 8-12, 34 yards, 1 int.; Myanza McCain 0-1, 0 yards, 1 int.

Receiving

RCTC — Stephen Lewis 7-69, Damario Richards, 4-38, Myanza McCain 4-12, Zachary Cowan 2-16, Israel Lozoya 1-3, Yaach Chuol 1-1, Darrius Washington 1-1.