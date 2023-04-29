99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC offense explodes in sweep of Minnesota State Community and Technical College

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Staff reports
Today at 5:36 PM

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team smashed 40 hits and combined for 35 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

The Yellowjackets took game one 12-3, before hitting five home runs en route to a 21-2 victory in game two.

Bella Mehrkens smashed a homer in game one, before blasting two more in game two. Kelsey Grunewald also homered in both games, lifting one over the fence in game one and then following it with a three homer day in the nightcap.

Mehrkens picked up the win in the circle as well in game one for RCTC, allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

Find more news important to you

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (left) cheers on linebacker Braelen Oliver (right) after Oliver made a good stop against Nebraska in the second quarter of an NCAA football game Oct. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers defensive backs Jordan Howden, Terell Smith go in 5th round of NFL Draft
April 29, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (right) and defensive lineman Thomas Rush (left) tackle Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield after a short gain in the first quarter of an Oct. 1, 2022, game in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers linebackers looking to follow in Jack Gibbens, Carter Coughlin’s footsteps
April 28, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Women's Amateur Championship
College
Red Wing native, Gophers senior Herzog honored by Big Ten
April 27, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Gonda Building
Exclusive
Health
Mayo Clinic patients see facility fees appear where they weren't before
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
sports card show
Local
Rochester sports card show brings collectors together
April 29, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Two women pose with a shovel at a construction sight.
Health
Kasson business owners join forces for a new complex with area's first birthing center
April 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Laura Kuisle - Liver Transplant
Exclusive
Health
Laura Kuisle waited 11 years for a liver. Now, she's figuring out what to say to her living donor
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden