RCTC offense explodes in sweep of Minnesota State Community and Technical College

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team smashed 40 hits and combined for 35 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

The Yellowjackets took game one 12-3, before hitting five home runs en route to a 21-2 victory in game two.

Bella Mehrkens smashed a homer in game one, before blasting two more in game two. Kelsey Grunewald also homered in both games, lifting one over the fence in game one and then following it with a three homer day in the nightcap.

Mehrkens picked up the win in the circle as well in game one for RCTC, allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.