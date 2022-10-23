SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC offense gets off to fast start in playoff victory over Mesabi

The RCTC football team defeated Mesabi Range 27-7 to advance to the MCAC state semifinals.

RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr..jpg
RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. talks to his team, including wide receiver Ayden Pendleton (83), after the Yellowjackets defeated Mesabi Range 27-7 in the MCAC state football quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 23, 2022 06:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College has struggled at times on offense this season. So when the Yellowjackets hit a "home run" on first play from scrimmage on Sunday, it was a good sign.

Fourth-seeded RCTC scored on the first play from scrimmage and went on to defeat No. 5 Mesabi Range 27-7 in the MCAC state quarterfinals at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Also Read
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC volleyball team splits pair of matches to conclude regular season
The Yellowjackets will play in the four-team Region XIIIA tournament beginning on Friday at Century College.
October 23, 2022 12:18 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC captures region championship in women's soccer
RCTC advances to women's soccer district tournament with 6-0 win over Lake Superior College in region title game.
October 22, 2022 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The Yellowjackets' fast start came when Yaach Chuol took a wide receiver screen from Ryan King and broke through the Mesabi Range defense for a 73-yard touchdown.

LaQwan Sims added a 5-yard TD run later in the first quarter as RCTC built a quick 14-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The way the Yellowjackets defense has been playing lately, that was more than enough. RCTC held Mesabi to just 66 total yards, including minus-48 rushing. It was the second straight game the Yellowjackets have held an opponent to negative yards on the ground.

The Rochester defense finished with six sacks — Caleb Wade, Andrew Eriks and Martell Williams had 1.5 each — while De'Vonta' Roberts and Teris Consonery both had interceptions.

King, making just his second start, was 18-for-27 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Chuol had seven catches for 133 yards while Moses Hancock also caught a TD pass.

The Yellowjackets had defeated Mesabi 42-19 earlier this season.

RCTC (5-4) will face top-seeded Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in the state semifinals next Sunday. Fergus Falls (9-0) is ranked No. 1 among NJCAA Division III teams.

RCTC 27, Mesabi Range 7
Mesabi — 0-0-0-7 — 7
RCTC — 14-10-3-0 — 27

Related Topics: COLLEGE FOOTBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
102322 UND Minnesota hockey1.jpg
College
Penalties pile up for Gophers as UND topples No. 1 team in OT
Each team had two-goal leads in the second period of a wild affair that saw North Dakota score last in a 5-4 overtime win, sparked by 37 Drew DeRidder saves.
October 22, 2022 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown on Oct. 22, 2022, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers losing streak reaches 3 games in 45-17 loss at Penn State
Minnesota has lost 12 straight games to ranked teams on the road
October 22, 2022 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC football
College
Elevated effort on and off the field have led RCTC DB to Division I football
RCTC cornerback Joseph Tarnue leads the NJCAA with seven interceptions this season and also has recovered a team-high three fumbles. RCTC hosts Mesabi Range at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the MCAC state quarterfinals.
October 22, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo holds the Governors Victory Bell trophy after the Gophers beat Penn State, 31-26, in a NCAA Football game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov 9, 2019.
College
Gophers football vs. Penn State: Keys to game, how to watch, who has edge
Minnesota must survive Whiteout game to avoid 1st 3-game losing streak since 2018
October 22, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press