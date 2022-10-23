RCTC offense gets off to fast start in playoff victory over Mesabi

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College has struggled at times on offense this season. So when the Yellowjackets hit a "home run" on first play from scrimmage on Sunday, it was a good sign.

Fourth-seeded RCTC scored on the first play from scrimmage and went on to defeat No. 5 Mesabi Range 27-7 in the MCAC state quarterfinals at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The Yellowjackets' fast start came when Yaach Chuol took a wide receiver screen from Ryan King and broke through the Mesabi Range defense for a 73-yard touchdown.

LaQwan Sims added a 5-yard TD run later in the first quarter as RCTC built a quick 14-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The way the Yellowjackets defense has been playing lately, that was more than enough. RCTC held Mesabi to just 66 total yards, including minus-48 rushing. It was the second straight game the Yellowjackets have held an opponent to negative yards on the ground.

The Rochester defense finished with six sacks — Caleb Wade, Andrew Eriks and Martell Williams had 1.5 each — while De'Vonta' Roberts and Teris Consonery both had interceptions.

King, making just his second start, was 18-for-27 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Chuol had seven catches for 133 yards while Moses Hancock also caught a TD pass.

The Yellowjackets had defeated Mesabi 42-19 earlier this season.

RCTC (5-4) will face top-seeded Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in the state semifinals next Sunday. Fergus Falls (9-0) is ranked No. 1 among NJCAA Division III teams.

RCTC 27, Mesabi Range 7

Mesabi — 0-0-0-7 — 7

RCTC — 14-10-3-0 — 27

