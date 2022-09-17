RCTC 'picks' up home victory over Mesabi Range

This article will be updated later today with additional information, quotes and stats.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College defense got pick happy on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets had six interceptions and also returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 42-19 victory over Mesabi Range in MCAC junior college football.

The loss snapped RCTC's losing streak at two games and improved the Yellowjackets to 2-2. Mesabi Range (2-1) entered ranked in the top five in the nation among Division III junior college teams.

Deleon Gardner and Teris Consonery both had two interceptions for RCTC while Andrew Eriks had three sacks. Elijah Childs opened the scoring for RCTC by returning a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Joseph Tarnue capped a wild second half when he returned an interception 41 yards for a TD on the final play of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC quarterback Sylas Christie threw for 198 yards and a touchdown while running back LaQwan Sim rushed for 101 yards on 30 carries and a pair of TDs.

The RCTC defense also collected a safety while the special teams had a big game. Jaylon Jackson had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter to extend RCTC's lead to 22-7 right after Mesabi Range got its first TD to close within eight. The Yellowjackets also blocked a punt.

RCTC finished with 322 total yards and Mesabi had 243. The Yellowjackets allowed just 12 yards rushing on 21 attempts.