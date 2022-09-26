RCTC plays strong defense to win second straight football game

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team won its second straight game with a 29-7 victory over Minnesota West Technical and Community College on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets again had a stellar defensive effort. A week after forcing seven turnovers in a 42-19 victory over Mesabi Range, RCTC did not allow a point after the first quarter in defeating Minnesota West (1-4).

LaQwan Sims had a touchdown run as RCTC built a 16-7 lead at the half. The Yellowjackets put the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to conclude the scoring.

No other stats were available from the game.

With the win, RCTC improves to 3-2. Minnesota West drops to 1-4 with the loss.

The Yellowjackets will play at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 2:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.