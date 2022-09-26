We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, September 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC plays strong defense to win second straight football game

The Yellowjackets improve to 3-2 with 29-7 victory over Minnesota West.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 25, 2022 10:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team won its second straight game with a 29-7 victory over Minnesota West Technical and Community College on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets again had a stellar defensive effort. A week after forcing seven turnovers in a 42-19 victory over Mesabi Range, RCTC did not allow a point after the first quarter in defeating Minnesota West (1-4).

LaQwan Sims had a touchdown run as RCTC built a 16-7 lead at the half. The Yellowjackets put the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to conclude the scoring.

No other stats were available from the game.

With the win, RCTC improves to 3-2. Minnesota West drops to 1-4 with the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets will play at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 2:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGECOLLEGE FOOTBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
fisher-action-photo.jpg
College
Fisher highlights local players making an impact for nationally ranked Augustana football team
Century grad Jack Fisher is among the team leaders in touchdown catches, receptions and receiving yards this season for Augustana University this season.
September 25, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Michigan State
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers ranked in AP poll for first time since preseason 2020
Minnesota showed in Saturday’s 34-7 rout at Michigan State that even if the early schedule was soft, the team is not. The outcome of the Gophers’ Big Ten opener in East Lansing has more outsiders taking notice.
September 25, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Michigan State
College
Gophers continue to roll in dominating 34-7 win over Michigan State
Victory marked first time Minnesota won in East Lansing since 2009
September 24, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Michigan State
College
Gophers deserve national respect with blowout road win at Michigan State
The 27-point win over the Spartans was Minnesota's closest game this season.
September 24, 2022 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press