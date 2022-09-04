SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | College
RCTC plays top-ranked DuPage tough in football but falls 23-7

Rochester Community and Technical College falls to 1-1 in football with road loss to team ranked No. 1 in nation among NJCAA Division III teams.

By Staff reports
September 04, 2022 03:10 PM
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team played top-ranked College of DuPage tough on Saturday but dropped a 23-7 contest.

RCTC played a strong defensive game, but the offense was not able to score after the first quarter and the Yellowjackets also gave up two safeties on a hot, humid afternoon on the Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium turf.

The Yellowjackets (1-1) took an early 7-0 lead with an eight-play, 97-yard drive. LaQwan Sims' 10-yard touchdown with 8:13 left in the first quarter capped the drive.

The DuPage defense then kept the Yellowjackets scoreless for more than 50 minutes. The Chaparrals, ranked No. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, scored 23 unanswered points to improve to 2-0 overall.

The RCTC defense held DuPage on eight straight drives in the first half. The Yellowjackets forced four punts, had three interceptions and recovered a fumbled snap on a third-and-goal play from the 8 with under a minute left in the half.

DuPage broke through with a safety when Yellowjackets quarterback Jaylen Gardner was called for intentional grounding in the end zone under pressure from defensive back Kam Gothard with 4:48 remaining in the half.

DuPage took the lead at the 8:02 mark in the third quarter when back-up quarterback Gavin Sukup hit Myles McKatherine on a 37-yard TD pass. RCTC stopped the 2-point conversion, but trailed 8-7.

The Yellowjackets where held deep in their own territory on the following possession. On fourth down at the 11, Vince Brown broke through and blocked a punt through the end zone for a safety, giving DuPage a 10-7 lead.

Short touchdowns by Sukup and Jaden McGill closed out the scoring for DuPage in the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets will play at Central Lakes College in Brainerd at 1:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.

College of DuPage 23, RCTC 7

RCTC 7-0-0-0 — 7
College of DuPage 0-2-8-13 — 23

First Quarter

RCTC — LaQwan Sims 10 run (Fernando Vera kick), 8:13.

Second Quarter

DuPage — Safety, QB intentional grounding, 4:48.

Third Quarter

DuPage — Myles McKatherine 37 pass from Gavin Sukup (run failed), 8:02.

DuPage — Safety, Vince Brown blocked punt through end zone, 6:51.

Fourth Quarter

DuPage — Sukup 2 run (Joshua Winslow kick), 12:36.

DuPage — Jaden McGill 10 run (kick blocked), 10:44.

