RCTC posts pair of victories to open Region XIII Tournament in baseball
Yanseph Llanos hits home run in 10th inning to give Yellowjackets win in region opener and Rees Campanale blanks No. 1 seed Riverland 6-0 in second round.
ST. CLOUD — Rochester Community and Technical College received some heroics in both contests as it posted a pair of victories in Region XIII Tournament play on Thursday to advance in the event.
RCTC outscored Minnesota North College-Vermilion 11-10 in 10 innings in the region opener. The Yellowjackets then blanked top-seeded Riverland Community College 6-0 in the second round of the double-elimination event.
Yanseph Llanos hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to snap a tie and give RCTC a walk-off win the region opener. Llanos was outstanding all game as he finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a double to go along with his homer. He also walked twice.
Region games are nine innings and Vermilion had scored a run in the top of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
Quinn Larsen went 3-for-6 with an RBI for the Yellowjackets, Griffin Olson hit a two-run homer and Luis Rodriguez hit a double and drove in two runs.
Clement Febus (2-3) threw two innings of scoreless relief for the victory.
Rees Campanale had a pitching gem for RCTC in the second region contest. Campanale (6-2) tossed a five-hit shutout against Riverland. He struck out three and walked two.
The game was scoreless until Logan O'Hara hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth for RCTC. The Yellowjackets scored three times in the seventh and Olson, who finished 2-for-3, hit his second homer of the day with a solo blast in the eighth.
Alfredo Carrion drove in two runs as he had an RBI single in the seventh and an RBI groundout in the eighth.
RCTC (18-23) had lost five straight games entering the region tournament. The Yellowjackets are now off in region play until May 18.
