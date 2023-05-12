RCTC posts pair of victories to open Region XIII Tournament in baseball

ST. CLOUD — Rochester Community and Technical College received some heroics in both contests as it posted a pair of victories in Region XIII Tournament play on Thursday to advance in the event.

RCTC outscored Minnesota North College-Vermilion 11-10 in 10 innings in the region opener. The Yellowjackets then blanked top-seeded Riverland Community College 6-0 in the second round of the double-elimination event.

Yanseph Llanos hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to snap a tie and give RCTC a walk-off win the region opener. Llanos was outstanding all game as he finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a double to go along with his homer. He also walked twice.

Region games are nine innings and Vermilion had scored a run in the top of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Quinn Larsen went 3-for-6 with an RBI for the Yellowjackets, Griffin Olson hit a two-run homer and Luis Rodriguez hit a double and drove in two runs.

Clement Febus (2-3) threw two innings of scoreless relief for the victory.

Rees Campanale had a pitching gem for RCTC in the second region contest. Campanale (6-2) tossed a five-hit shutout against Riverland. He struck out three and walked two.

The game was scoreless until Logan O'Hara hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth for RCTC. The Yellowjackets scored three times in the seventh and Olson, who finished 2-for-3, hit his second homer of the day with a solo blast in the eighth.

Alfredo Carrion drove in two runs as he had an RBI single in the seventh and an RBI groundout in the eighth.

RCTC (18-23) had lost five straight games entering the region tournament. The Yellowjackets are now off in region play until May 18.

RCTC/Vermilion boxscore

RCTC/Riverland boxscore