99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC posts pair of victories to open Region XIII Tournament in baseball

Yanseph Llanos hits home run in 10th inning to give Yellowjackets win in region opener and Rees Campanale blanks No. 1 seed Riverland 6-0 in second round.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
May 11, 2023 at 11:52 PM

ST. CLOUD — Rochester Community and Technical College received some heroics in both contests as it posted a pair of victories in Region XIII Tournament play on Thursday to advance in the event.

RCTC outscored Minnesota North College-Vermilion 11-10 in 10 innings in the region opener. The Yellowjackets then blanked top-seeded Riverland Community College 6-0 in the second round of the double-elimination event.

Yanseph Llanos hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to snap a tie and give RCTC a walk-off win the region opener. Llanos was outstanding all game as he finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a double to go along with his homer. He also walked twice.

Find more news important to you

Region games are nine innings and Vermilion had scored a run in the top of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Quinn Larsen went 3-for-6 with an RBI for the Yellowjackets, Griffin Olson hit a two-run homer and Luis Rodriguez hit a double and drove in two runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clement Febus (2-3) threw two innings of scoreless relief for the victory.

Rees Campanale had a pitching gem for RCTC in the second region contest. Campanale (6-2) tossed a five-hit shutout against Riverland. He struck out three and walked two.

The game was scoreless until Logan O'Hara hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth for RCTC. The Yellowjackets scored three times in the seventh and Olson, who finished 2-for-3, hit his second homer of the day with a solo blast in the eighth.

Alfredo Carrion drove in two runs as he had an RBI single in the seventh and an RBI groundout in the eighth.

RCTC (18-23) had lost five straight games entering the region tournament. The Yellowjackets are now off in region play until May 18.

RCTC/Vermilion boxscore

RCTC/Riverland boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC softball season ends with pair of losses
May 11, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC splits pair with Riverland in softball
May 04, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
EliKing.jpg
College
Why Caledonia native Eli King committed to North Dakota on his campus visit
May 04, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 11, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
MCC 3.jpg
Local
6 takeaways from Experience Rochester's annual meeting
May 11, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gopher 50
Sports
Deer Creek Speedway holding out hope season opener won't get postponed again
May 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
BRUINS.WILDERNESS.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Kautz battling against Bruins in postseason once again
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman